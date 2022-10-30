The NY Giants Look To Threaten the NFC East Standings on NFL Sunday

Posted on: October 30, 2022, 08:58h.

Last updated on: October 30, 2022, 01:55h.

The New York Giants (6-1) visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) at Lumen Field today for NFL Sunday. It’s an important matchup, as they hope to find a way to unseat the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (#17) gets tackled during the team’s win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants are the road to face the Seattle Seahawks today as they look for a boost in the NFC East. (Image: Getty Images)

It won’t be easy, as the Seahawks are on the rise, winning two in a row and taking first in the NFC West. After replacing Rashaad Penny, who suffered a season-ending injury, running back Ken Walker has added another dimension to Seattle’s offense.

In his two games as a starter, Walker has recorded 264 yards and three touchdowns. Against the L.A. Chargers in a 37-23 win last week, he accumulated 167 of those yards. Most think he’s just getting warmed up, but he could have trouble today.

Giants Gain Ground

So far, the Giants have exceeded all expectations. Last season, they finished in last place in their division with a record of 4-13. They’ve turned things around, though, and are currently the second-best in the league.

New York Giants Seattle Seahawks Moneyline +145 -165 Spread +3.5 (+113) -3.5 (-108) Over/under O45 (-108) U45 (-113) Courtesy of BetRivers

In addition, New York is riding a four-game winning streak. They also have the second-best running back this season in Saquon Barkley. He has 726 yards with four touchdowns and 180 receiving yards.

These two teams have met a total of 19 times, with the Giants winning 10 and the Seahawks taking the rest. The last time they met was in 2020 in a game that New York won 17-12. However, Seattle has been on a winning streak apart from that, taking the other four most recent contests.

New York has taken seven losses in their nine games on the road. However, the confidence that has been building over the latest wins is going to make a difference today.

The Giants have been underdogs six times this season, including today, but they have racked up six wins along the way. It’s likely that they can put more money in bettors’ pockets once again. Backing the over in a game that features two teams regularly putting up more than 20 and 30 points each makes sense.

Saints Put Dalton Back On The Horse

The New Orleans Saints (2-5) are going to face a difficult enemy with a powerful ground attack when they face the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4). The Saints have lost five games out of six and two in a row, and the Raiders are looking for their first two weeks with consecutive victories.

Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Moneyline -120 +105 Spread -1.5 (-112) +1.5 (-109) Over/Under O49.5 (-112) U49.5 (-109) Courtesy of BetRivers

The Saints are sticking with quarterback Andy Dalton as their starter as they get ready to face the Raiders. Last week, he had three interceptions (two returned for TDs) against the Arizona Cardinals in one of his worst performances yet. Avoiding turnovers is key in any game, but he has to step up today.

Despite Dalton’s mistakes, the Saints have scored 31 points per game in the four games where he started. His competency under center isn’t a question, but his ability to keep his head in the game is.

The Raiders have running back Josh Jacobs stringing together three games with 140 or more rushing yards. He’s just one of several elements of the team’s offense that can punish the Saints defense today.

Even though the Raiders haven’t won on the road this year, today should change that. The Saints are playing without several important players, including wide receiver Michael Thomas, and Las Vegas has been consistently improving.

Both of these teams have been able to put up the points, even if they have losing records. Combine this with a Saints defense that has been leaving big gaps for offenses to exploit, and the total should go over.