The D Casino Announces $1.4M Jackpot Payout on Wheel of Fortune Slot

Posted on: May 5, 2022, 02:15h.

Last updated on: May 5, 2022, 02:15h.

Another player hit it big on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine. This time it was at The D Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas.

The D Las Vegas, pictured above. The downtown casino had a $1.4 million jackpot winner after a lucky slot machine spin. (Image: VisitLasVegas.com)

The D reported the slot player hit over a $1.4 million jackpot on Wednesday (May 4). The person chose not to release his or her name. But The D told the winner on Twitter, “Enjoy that massive win!”

The lucky player won $1,437,768.17. The D Hotel and Casino posted a video on social media which showed the slot and the winning total. It did not show the player.

In order to hit the jackpot, triple diamond Wheel of Fortune symbols had to line up, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

It was unclear how much money the player inserted in the slot before the jackpot. But the player may have gambled $5 a spin, KLAS said.

The casino’s video showed how the slot instructed the winner to “call attendant” in order to collect the payout.

🤑🎰 JACKPOT 🎰🤑 One lucky Wheel of Fortune spinner is now $1,437,768.17 richer! Enjoy that massive win! 🎉#theDLasVegas pic.twitter.com/TEgPmF66YL — the D Casino Hotel (@theDlasvegas) May 5, 2022

Located on Fremont Street, The D has both modern and vintage slots in its two-story gaming floors. The D is owned by brothers Derek and Greg Stevens.

Recent Payouts

Las Vegas and other locations have seen several slot machines paying out large jackpots to lucky players recently.

For instance, in March a California traveler won $328,655 while playing a slot at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport.

The visitor was identified as William J. from Van Nuys. He chose not to reveal his last name.

He apparently was at the airport either waiting for or exiting a flight. He decided to play a Wheel of Fortune slot machine in the B Concourse. The airport did not say how much the spin cost.

Meanwhile, across the country at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort another lucky player won $3.8 million on April 4. The Connecticut tribal resort said the jackpot was the largest Wheel of Fortune slot win at the Uncasville property in nearly 20 years.

That lucky player also chose not to reveal his or her name.

Two Vegas Big Winners in March

Wheel of Fortune, manufactured by IGT, says its popular title made two other gamblers millionaires during March. A Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold terminal at the Bellagio in Las Vegas hit for $1.48 million.

Also, a Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s hit for more than $1.31 million at the California Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas.