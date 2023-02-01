Missouri’s Isle of Capri Casino Temporarily Shutters After Water Main Break

Posted on: February 1, 2023, 03:29h.

Last updated on: February 1, 2023, 04:46h.

The Isle of Capri Casino in Missouri became the latest US gaming property forced to close because of a water main break. It reopened this week after repairs were made over several hours.

Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Boonville, Mo. The gaming property was forced to temporarily close by a water main break. (Image: TripAdvisor)

The Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Boonville reopened late Tuesday afternoon, KMIZ, a local TV station, reported. Casino officials provided alerts on social media to keep customers informed on the progress being made.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this caused, and we want to thank you for your patience and wish you good luck,” the casino added in a Twitter post.

Once the water main broke, the city of Boonville Public Works Department sent a crew to the casino. The workers identified and solved the cause of the break “quickly,” the Twitter post added.

The casino is located on the Missouri River, about 103 miles east of Kansas City.

We are temporarily closed until further notice. We will post updates to our social media pages. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/4axGrnWUDx — Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Boonville (@IsleOfCapriBV) January 31, 2023

Rivers Casino Underwater

On January 14, a refrigeration pipe cracked at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino, WTAE, a local TV station, reported. A green liquid then flooded the gaming floor. Puddles formed on the floor near slot machines, but players continued using the machines.

Eventually, the casino was forced to shutter for several hours while staff pumped away the liquid. Players were evacuated until work was completed.

It gives a whole other meaning to the Rivers Casino because that’s literally what it looks like, like a river of bubbles coming across the floor,” Samantha Brown, a casino spokesperson, was quoted by WTAE.

Last September, Indiana’s Belterra Casino Resort also was forced to close by a water main break. That gaming venue was evacuated, too. The Florence, Ind. casino was closed for about 12 hours, WDRB, a TV station, reported. Boyd Gaming spokesperson David Strow later explained that the water main break led to no pressure in the fire sprinkler system.

Resolving the Issue

The city of West Allis, Wis., posted online that completely repairing a water main can last between a few hours and a few days.

Variables that could impact the time to repair include how big the break is, where it is located, and where the main is located. If it is located deep in the ground or near other utility infrastructure, that likely will take more time because of the extra work involved.

Generally, repairs of this nature take between four and eight hours to remedy. Crews must shut valves and temporarily shut off the water supply while the main is fixed. After the work is done, crews will flush the main before it is connected to the water system, the West Allis website explained.