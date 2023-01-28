Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds: Jalen Hurts the Early Betting Favorite

The starting quarterbacks from the final four teams – vying for spots in Super Bowl LVII – are betting favorites to win the MVP. Jalen Hurts from the Philadelphia Eagles is the consensus favorite to win the Super Bowl MVP at +300 odds, followed by Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs at +350 odds, and Joe Burrow from the Cincinnati Bengals at +350 odds.

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts fires a pass against the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Round last week at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Image: AP)

A quarterback won the Super MVP for a record number of 31 times in the previous 56 Super Bowls. A wide receiver is second overall with eight MVP wins.

PLAYER SUPER BOWL LVII MVP ODDS Jalen Hurts +300 Patrick Mahomes +350 Joe Burrow +350 Brock Purdy +650 Christian McCafferty +1500 Ja’Marr Chase +2000 Travis Kelce +2500 Deebo Samuel +2800 AJ Brown +3500 Devonta Smith +5000 Nick Bosa +5000 George Kittle +6000 Chris Jones +6000 Miles Sanders +8000

Four teams remain heading into the conference championship games with both top seeds still alive. The #1 Kansas City Chiefs host the #3 Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship. The #1 Philadelphia Eagles host he San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Here’s your opportunity to get ahead of the Super Bowl betting market and place a wager on the MVP before conference champions are declared.

Jalen Hurts (QB, Eagles) +300

If you can predict the Super Bowl winner, then betting the quarterback to win MVP from the eventual champion is a safe wager. Since the 2007 season, a quarterback won the MVP 11 times and a non-quarterback won the MVP five times.

The Eagles are the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl at +240 odds on DraftKings, which is why Hurts if the favorite to win the MVP at +300 odds.

Hurts can beat you on the ground or in the air. He combined for 33 touchdowns in 15 games this season, with 22 passing touchdowns and 11 rushing scores.

Patrick Mahomes (QB, Chiefs) +350

Mahomes won the MVP in Super Bowl LIV during the only time the Chiefs won the Super Bowl during their two appearances over the previous three seasons. After Mahomes sustained a high ankle injury in the AFC Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend, and his Super Bowl MVP odds slipped to +350.

Mahomes is slated to start against the Bengals in the AFC Championship in a revenge game after losing last year. We’ve yet to see how much the injury impacts his mobility. There’s a bye week in between the conference championship and the Super Bowl, so that will provide Mahomes with an additional week to rest up before his next game if the Chiefs can beat the Bengals.

Joe Burrow (QB, Bengals) +350

A red-hot Burrow and the Bengals came close to winning the Super Bowl during last year’s magical season. If the Bengals held on to win Super Bowl LVI and beat the Rams, Burrow would’ve been named the MVP.

If you think the Bengals are going to beat the Chiefs to win back-to-back AFC Championships, then grab Burrow before the kickoff at +350 odds. After the game concludes, his odds will shrink if the Bengals defeat the Chiefs.

Brock Purdy (QB, 49ers) +650

It’s wild to think that a rookie quarterback is only two wins away from winning the Super Bowl. Purdy will try to achieve something any rookie quarterback were able to do: start in a Super Bowl.

Six other rookie quarterbacks failed to win a conference championship game including Pat Haden (1976 L.A. Rams), Dieter Brock (1986 L.A. Rams), Shaun King (2000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Ben Roethlisberger (2005 Pittsburgh Steelers), Joey Flacco (2009 Baltimore Ravens), and Mark Sanchez (2010 New York Jets). All six quarterbacks lost in their respective conference championship games and failed to advance to the Super Bowl.

Christian McCafferty (RB, 49ers) +1500

The Carolina Panthers traded McCafferty to the 49ers after starting the first seven games of the season as the Panthers running back. In 11 games with the 49ers this season, McCafferty tallied 10 total touchdowns with six rushing scores and four touchdown receptions. He combined for 1,210 yards from scrimmage since joining the 49ers.

McCafferty is +1500 odds to win the MVP as the highest running back on the Super Bowl prop betting board. Terrell Davis from the 1998 Denver Broncos is the last running back to win the MVP back in Super Bowl XXXII.

Ja’Marr Chase (WR, Bengals) +2000

Cooper Kupp, a wide receiver from the Los Angeles Rams, won the MVP last year when the Rams won Super Bowl LVI. Kupp was the second wide receiver to win the MVP in the four previous Super Bowls.

Chase, an explosive wide receiver form the Bengals, is the highest wide receiver on the board at +2000 odds. He offers up tremendous value. If the Bengals win Super Bowl LVII and Burrow is not named the MVP, there’s a strong chance the Chase will pick up the honors.

Travis Kelce (TE, Chiefs) +2500

Kelce plays tight end for the Chiefs, but he’s their top reciever and a well-trusted target of Mahomes. He caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, while setting career highs in receptions and touchdowns. In the Chiefs only playoff game so far, he caught 14 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns as the Chiefs top receiver.

Fun fact: a tight end has never won the MVP in the Super Bowl.

Deebo Samuel (WR, 49ers) +2800

Deebo Samuel is a versatile offensive weapon for the 49ers who can play multiple positions, even though he’s designated as a wide receiver. During last year’s playoffs, Samuel played running back for the banged-up 49ers. If by chance the 49ers advance to the Super Bowl and McCafferty gets injured, the 49ers could lean on Samuel to take snaps at running back.

It doesn’t matter where he plays, head coach Kyle Shanahan will find a way to get Samuel the ball to make big plays. If you think the 49ers win the Super Bowl, and don’t have faith in Purdy or McCafferty to win the MVP, then Samuel is your guy to win the MVP at +2800 odds.