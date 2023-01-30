Super Bowl MVP Odds: New Yorkers Can Get Anyone But Mahomes and Hurts at High Level

Set aside your anger at the folks running the Empire State Building for a moment, my fellow New Yorkers.

If anyone other than a quarterback wins Super Bowl MVP, we all have a chance to get paid.

Everyone except for Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts is on the board at a high price at sportsbooks outside of New York. And yes, New Yorkers still need to check their EZ-Pass balances and their PATH train schedules and their Interstate highway traffic reports in order to make those Super Bowl MVP bets.

Giants fans can post screenshots of those bet slips with the hashtag #flychiefsfly when not lashing out at these folks:

In a word … one that New Yorkers can understand: Oy!.

One of the major flaws of the New York sports gambling law will be highlighted over the next two weeks, as Super Bowl MVP wagers are off-limits to everyone in the Empire State. Any award voted on by humans (including Cy Young Award, Heisman Trophy, NBA MVP) is off the board at all nine New York sportsbooks. But those wagers can be made in the neighboring states of New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, and even north of the border in Ontario.

Hurts has odds as low as +110 and Mahomes at +120 for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona in two weeks. The game opened as pick ’em and Philadelphia quickly shot up to -2. What will be especially interesting is whether anyone other than the two quarterbacks emerges as the MVP.

Perhaps someone like Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who rushed for two TDs yesterday in Philadelphia’s 31-7 victory over San Francisco.

Who Else Has Enticing Odds Among non-QBs?

Sanders is on the board at +2200 at Caesars, +2800 at Bet365, +3000 at BetRivers, +3100 at FanDuel Sportsbook, and +4000 at PointsBet. Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce was the only player from either team aside from Mahomes and Hurts listed with less than double-digit odds at +850 at Caesars and Bet365. But he was +1200 at FanDuel.

Eagles safety Darius Slay and linebacker Haason Reddick were on the board at +5000, and Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, the team leader in postseason tackles with 14, is +10000. That’s for those who believe a defensive player could win the Super Bowl MVP award for the first time since Von Miller of the Denver Broncos did eight years ago,

There have been 25 non-quarterback winners of the Super Bowl MVP, most recently Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams last February. Wide receiver Julian Edelman of New England got the award in 2019, making him one of eight wideouts who have won the award. Miller is one of 10 defensive players to win the award (Harvey Martin and Randy White shared the award in 1978 when the Cowboys forced eight turnovers against Denver), and kick returner Desmond Howard of Green Bay won it in 1996 when he had 244 all-purpose yards.

A non-QB winner would bring a big bonus to any New Yorker who wagers on the game in something other than a Super Bowl box. The latter is a New York tradition that produces a random winner from a chart showing 100 possible final score outcomes. The final digit of the final score for both teams wins the box. These can be found at delis, bowling alleys, church basements, and in Wall Street boardrooms, where $10,000 boxes paid for in cash, with $1 million to the winner, are not unheard of. Like bagels, boxes are a regional thing and come in all types of flavors.

My daughter Lily is raising money for her Cheer Team! Super Bowl Boxes!

$20 a box. Payouts/ 1st qtr $125, halftime $250, 3rd qtr $125, Final $500

Why Can’t New Yorkers Make These Bets in New York?

Well, that one takes some explaining. But that is what we are here for. Remember Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Yorkers?

He played a big part in it, because the former governor stocked the state Racing and Gaming Commission with his cronies before being forced from office in a sexual harassment scandal. When New York passed its sports gambling law in 2021 the state was in lockdown mode because of the pandemic, and reasonable people were being silenced. Among them were the directors of the state gaming commission, Assemblymen J. Gary Pretlow (D-Mount Vernon) and Joseph Addabbo (D-Queens), whose pragmatic suggestions to their fellow Democrats on the commission were ignored.

The intra-party bickering resulted in the state legislature passing a law with high taxes for the sportsbooks and fewer choices for gamblers, something both politicians will try to rectify with legislation introduced in the current session,

Grandma Cannot Drive. Her Wager From Home

New Yorkers who do not want to cross state lines can still find some interesting wagers. Among them:

