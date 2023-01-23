Super Bowl LVII Betting: Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles Co-Favorites Among Final Four

Heading into the conference championships next weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are co-favorites to win Super Bowl LVII at +260 odds.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts drops back for a pass against the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Round. (Image: AP)

The final four teams are in a tight race, according to DraftKings’ NFL futures board considering the Cincinnati Bengals (+270) and San Francisco 40ers (+310) aren’t far behind the co-favorites.

Team Super Bowl LVII Odds Kansas City Chiefs +260 Philadelphia Eagles +260 Cincinnati Bengals +270 San Francisco 49ers +310

The Chiefs are the #1 seed in the AFC and the Eagles are the #1 seed in the NFC. Both top seeds will host their respective conference championship finals on their home field next Sunday.

The #1 Chiefs (14-3) face the #3 Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) in the AFC championship, which is a rematch of last year’s AFC title game in which the Bengals upset the Chiefs and advanced to Super Bowl LVI.

The two top seeds in the NFC meet in the NFC championship when the #1 Eagles (14-3) square off against the #2 San Francisco 49ers (13-4).

Kansas City Chiefs +260

The Chiefs locked up a fifth trip to the AFC championship game under head coach Andy Reid. The Chiefs had a first-round bye and held off the feisty #4 Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional round to return to the AFC title game. Despite the win, quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain. Since it’s the playoffs, Mahomes will start against the Bengals in the AFC championship.

With a healthy Mahomes, the Chiefs are probably a three-point favorite over the Bengals. With Mahomes nursing a high ankle sprain, the line is only one point.

The Chiefs are seeking revenge after the Bengals denied them a trip to Super Bowl LIV. The Bengals beat the Chiefs in overtime to win last year’s AFC championship.

When the season began, the Chiefs were only +1100 odds to win Super Bowl LVII, yet emerged as the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LVII at +350 odds when the regular season ended. Last week, the Chiefs saw their odds shorten to +300. You can currently back the Chiefs at +260 as co-favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Despite having one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, the Chiefs only won one Super Bowl over the last four seasons. The Chiefs have a 2-2 record in the Super Bowl, with victories in the 1969 and 2019 seasons.

Philadelphia Eagles +260

The Philadelphia Eagles were the last team to lose their first game of the season after starting out 8-0. They had the best record in the NFC and finished the season with 14 wins, but they were never the outright favorite to win Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles were +1200 odds to win the Super Bowl when the season began. At the end of the season, they were +550 odds. Heading into the NFC championship, the Eagles are +260 co-favorites with the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles had a first-round bye before they crushed the #6 New York Giants in the NFC divisional round. Only the 49ers stand in their way of a trip to the Super Bowl. The Eagles are -2.5 favorites against the 49ers in the NFC championship.

The Eagles have a 1-2 record in the Super Bowl, with their only win coming in 2017.

Cincinnati Bengals +270

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals are one win away from back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl. They defeated the #6 Baltimore Ravens in the AFC wild card and then dismantled the #2 Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round.

The Bengals were +2200 odds to win Super Bowl LVII in the preseason. Oddsmakers and bettors were skeptical because of their improbable run in last year’s postseason. However, the Bengals got hot in the second half of the season. They won eight consecutive games to end the season and extended their winning streak to 10 consecutive games after winning both of their playoff matchups.

The Bengals were +850 odds to win the Super Bowl at the end of the regular season. They improved to +800 odds last week and looked like the best value on the board among the final eight teams. The Bengals are +270 odds to win their first-ever Super Bowl and aren’t far behind the co-favorite Chiefs and Eagles, who are both at +260 odds.

Cincinnati fans are still seeking their first-ever championship. The Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl three times, but have an 0-3 record. They lost twice against Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s and were the runner-up last year when the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI.

San Francisco 49ers +310

It’s been a wild run for the 49ers, who are the hottest team among the final four with 12-straight victories. They ended the regular season on a 10-0 clip and won both of their playoff games with a third-string, rookie quarterback.

The 49ers blew out the #7 Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild card before edging out the #5 Dallas Cowboys in the NFC divisional round.

In the preseason, the 49ers were +1100 odds to win the Super Bowl. By the end of the regular season, the 49ers saw their odds narrow to +550. They’re the “long shot” on the board at +310 odds, but there’s not much room separating the co-favorites at +260 odds and the 49ers.

The 49ers won the Super Bowl five times, and only the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots have won more championships with six each.

The 49ers have a 5-2 record in the Super Bowl but haven’t won since the 1994 season. Their dynasty, which began in the early 1980s under head coach Bill Walsh, secured them five Super Bowl victories between 1981 and 1994. The 49ers won the NFC championship twice since 2012, but they were the runner-up in the Super Bowl in the 2012 and 2019 seasons.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan is one victory away from a second trip to the Super Bowl in the last four seasons. The 49ers lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV and there’s a chance the two teams could meet in a rematch in Super Bowl LVII.