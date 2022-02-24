Katy Perry, Santana, Sammy Hagar Back in Vegas for 2022 Residencies

From pop superstar Celine Dion to German hard rockers The Scorpions, artists have been calling casinos home during multi-night residences since 2003. With COVID restrictions waning in the U.S., 2022 is looking strong for multi-date and multi-month runs. Here’s who’s back for 2022:

So far, 19 entertainers have confirmed individual shows through 2022 with more expected to be announced. Some early adopters of the residency format are getting out of the game.

Katy Perry sings in a giant toilet during her 2021-2022 Vegas residency, “Play.”

Katy Perry is currently in the midst of her first Vegas residency for “Play.” The show launched on Dec. 29, 2021, at Resorts World Las Vegas, drawing 31,933 fans to the new 5,000-seat venue over eight shows through Jan. 15, 2022, according to Pollstar. Future 2022 dates are March 2 – March 19 and May 27 – Aug. 13, 2022.

She’s likely to join the biggest earners in the residency game. Pollstar reports that Elton John’s “Red Piano” (2004-2009) brought in $166.4 million on nearly one million tickets sold, while Britney Spears’ 2013-2017 run earned $137.7 million with 916,184 tickets sold.

While Dion remains the residency queen of Vegas, Billboard reported that “New Day’s run between 2003 through 2007 sold more than 2.8 million tickets on revenues totaling $385.1 million, she was forced to cancel her 2021-22 dates.

The opening of her new show at the Resorts World Theatre was postponed and not yet rescheduled due to the superstar “experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing.”

Calling Back Patrons

If rock bands don’t bring in the pop superstar numbers, legacy lineups—from KISS to Cheap Trick to the Scorpions–do shorter residences that allow fans numerous dates to see their favorite bands… once, or multiple times.

Las Vegas property The STRAT kicked off its first-ever live music residency with Sammy Hagar and Friends in October of 2021, and they’ve added pop-rock icons Cheap Trick to the lineup at the 900-seat theatre. The “Dream Police” rockers will launch their stint with gigs on Feb. 25-26 and March 4-5.

While it is difficult to know the primary reason for guests visiting Las Vegas, both Sammy Hagar and Cheap Trick have devoted fan bases that will travel far and wide to see them live. Adding the Las Vegas destination into the mix makes for an incredibly compelling argument to see these shows,” casinos don’t quantify which patrons travel long distances specifically for a concert, a STRAT spokesperson told Casino.org.

The confidence engendered by a bespoke stage setup for a long-running show also allows for artist experimentation. For instance, during the first six Sammy Hagar & Friends residency shows the lineup performed more than 100 different songs, enticement for hardcore fans to attend multiple nights.

For Cheap Trick’s first-ever residency, Brad Goldberg, senior vice president of marketing and entertainment for Golden Entertainment, Inc. says, “We aren’t just bringing rock ‘n’ roll to the Las Vegas Strip, we’re throwing a party,” calling the Cheap Trick run a “once-in-a-lifetime experience for their fans.”

Hitmaking guitarist/singer Carlos Santana extended his 2021 House of Blues Las Vegas residency, his “An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM” running May 18, 20-22, 25, 27-29.

COVID Restricts Stand

House of Blues, like most venues, implements ever-updating COVID precautions.

Going forward, prior to entry into the venue, ALL shows will require attendees to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event OR full COVID-19 vaccination (at least two weeks after final dose),” the venue’s website details. “Face coverings are strongly recommended for fans who are not fully vaccinated, unless actively eating or drinking, per CDC guidelines.”

Of course, 2021 and 2022 are outlier years due to COVID; cancellations and postponements by artists and attendees have been inevitable. But more often the case is artists adding dates to an initial residency.

Retro Grammy-nominated duo Silk Sonic has added a dozen May dates to 13 previously booked shows from Feb. 25 to April 2 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

Live Nation Las Vegas remains one of the heaviest hitters in the game, producing residency shows from Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Mariah Carey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Styx, Chicago, The Doobie Brothers, ZZ TOP and Adam Lambert at The Venetian Theatre and more.

Atlantic City Steps in

Across the country, Atlantic City is less of a destination for iconic artists hosting residences. While the Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall has seen shows by Loverboy, Brian McKnight, and Melissa Etheridge, July 9 will see the launch of Glen Burtnick’s Summer of Love Concert series.

It will run every Friday and Sunday through Aug. 29 and focus on hits by artists like The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Santana, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and more.

“Entertainment is one of Ocean’s core foundations, and as restrictions ease and we are able to open up more of our property, the return of live music and comedy serves to bolster our premier resort experience,” Terry Glebocki, Chief Executive Officer for Ocean Casino Resort said.