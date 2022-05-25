Aerosmith Las Vegas Residency Shows Canned, as Steven Tyler Enters Rehab

Posted on: May 25, 2022, 07:16h.

Last updated on: May 25, 2022, 07:17h.

Aerosmith is stepping off the road to allow their iconic lead singer Steven Tyler to seek treatment for an unspecified drug and/or alcohol relapse. The announcement means the band’s Las Vegas residency at Park MGM set for this June and July have been canceled.

Steven Tyler (left) and Joe Perry perform during the Super Bowl Music Fest on February 1, 2019, in Atlanta. Tyler and Perry’s Aerosmith Las Vegas residency has been postponed, as Tyler enters rehab for another time. (Image: AP)

Aerosmith debuted their Las Vegas residency just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. The band took up home at Park MGM on the Strip at the resort’s Dolby Live Theater.

“Deuces Are Wild,” the residency named after the band’s 1994 hit track of the same name, ran 54 shows from April 2019 until February 2020 when the show was put on hiatus because of the pandemic. Aerosmith fans were eager to return to Dolby Live beginning next Thursday, June 2.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery,” the band announced on its social media channels.

We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being,” the statement explained. “We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can.”

Tyler, 74, has frequently discussed his struggles with sobriety throughout his legendary career. The “Demon of Screamin'” in his 2011 autobiography detailed his wide-ranging substance abuse that has included battles with heroin, methamphetamine, methadone, LSD, cocaine, prescription painkillers, and alcohol.

Last-Minute Cancelation

Aerosmith is the latest headlining act in Las Vegas to abruptly call off shows just days before curtains were to go up. In January, Adele stunned the entertainment world when she announced in an emotional video message that she was postponing her residency at Caesars Palace.

Though Adele initially cited production disruptions caused by the pandemic as reason for the delay, it later became clear that the UK superstar had creative differences with her production team. Set elements in the days following the shocking news were seen being loaded out of the Caesars Palace Colosseum.

Adele’s postponement — which turned into a cancelation — came less than 24 hours before she was to debut “Weekends with Adele.” While Aerosmith’s postponement wasn’t quite as last-minute, calling off shows for next week will be an inconvenience for thousands of fans who had bought tickets and organized travel to Southern Nevada.

“We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steve during this time,” the band pleaded.

September Return

As of now, Aerosmith hopes to return to Las Vegas for its scheduled September shows. The Park MGM website lists tickets available for shows beginning September 14.

Ticket prices begin at $69. With taxes and fees, the entry fare comes to $102.28.

Seats will likely go fast, as Aerosmith fans will jump at the chance to see Tyler and the band after the hiatus. Aerosmith’s Las Vegas residency has been well-received by fans. The show’s rating on Ticketmaster is 4.5/5 stars based on nearly 7,000 reviews.