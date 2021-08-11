Scotland’s Genting Casino Robbed by Knife-Wielding Bandit, Steals Thousands of Pounds

Posted on: August 10, 2021, 09:49h.

Last updated on: August 10, 2021, 09:49h.

Scottish police continue to search for the brazen robber who stole thousands of pounds from the Genting Casino Fountain Park in Edinburgh at knifepoint early Monday. No one was injured.

Entrance to Genting Casino Fountain Park in Edinburgh, Scotland, pictured above. The gaming property was robbed on Monday. (Image: BBC)

The would-be robber was first spotted in an underground parking garage at the property at about 1 am. He then stole a cell phone from an employee who was on a break outside of the building.

Armed with the knife, the thief ordered the worker to take him inside the casino.

Once near the cashier’s counter, he threatened two other workers. He demanded money and gaming chips, which were turned over.

He was given thousands of pounds. One UK pound is equal to about $1.38 in US currency. The chips are marked with “Fountainpark” — the name of the property.

After getting the loot, he ran out of the casino through an emergency exit. He was last seen heading to the garage.

Nobody was injured in this incident but it was a frightening experience for the staff members involved,” Detective Inspector Kevin Tait of the Scotland Criminal Investigation Division (CID) said in a police Facebook post.

In an effort to identify the robber, police were to review surveillance video showing scenes from inside and near the casino. Cops are also looking for witnesses.

“I would urge anyone with information which could help to identify the man, or anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything to contact police as soon as possible,” Tait said. “Similarly, I would ask anyone who becomes aware of a large quantity of casino chips stamped with ‘Fountainpark’ in the city to report this to the police immediately.”

Detailed Description Released

The robber is believed to be of Middle Eastern ethnicity, and in his mid-to-late 20s. He is thin. He spoke with a mixed Scottish, Asian accent.

At the time of the holdup, the bandit was wearing a hooded black down jacket, a black face mask covering the lower half of his face, black trousers, black gloves, and black Nike trainers with a white motif, according to the description released by police in the Facebook post.

Malaysia-based Genting Group has casinos in Scotland, as well as elsewhere in the United Kingdom.

In total, Genting UK has 32 UK casino licenses. Other Genting gaming properties are in Asia and the US.

Genting Expands in Las Vegas, Expansion Desired in New York

In June, the company-owned Resorts World Las Vegas opened on the Las Vegas Strip. At $4.3 billion, the red-tinted gaming property became the most expensive hotel-casino in Nevada history.

Last month, it was revealed that as part of its efforts to expand casino gaming closer to New York City, a unit of Genting Malaysia was among New York’s biggest spenders on political lobbying.

Genting New York spent $1.22 million on lobbyists, the sixth-highest tally among all groups, according to the recently released New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics 2020 Annual Report.

Genting already owns Resorts World New York City (RWNY) in Queens, as well as Resorts World Catskills in the northern part of the state.