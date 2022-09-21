Saquon Barkley Betting Favorite for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is the current betting favorite, listed at +650 odds via DraftKings, to win the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Running back Saquon Barkley from the New York Giants scampers for a first down against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 in Nashville. Barkley is the new consensus favorite to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

The Giants are among the biggest surprises in the NFL this season with a 2-0 record thanks to stellar play from Barkley.

Two starters from the New Orleans Saints — quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas — are also among the top five contenders on DraftKings’ awards board.

Allen Robinson +2000

Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers was just a force in the NFL a few seasons ago that the designers at EA Sports bestowed a rare 99 rating for the dual-threat running back on their popular Madden Football video game. Injuries have since slowed down McCaffrey after he missed 23 games in the last two seasons.

Saquon Barkley +700

Over the last few seasons, Barkley was recognized as the best offensive player on a bad team with the Giants. He struggled with injuries and fans wondered if Barkley was cursed since posting an insane rookie campaign in 2018 with 2,028 combined yards and 15 total touchdowns. He missed 21 games since 2019, but struggled in 13 appearances last season.

In two victories with the Giants, Barkley rushed 39 times for 236 yards and one touchdown. He’s averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He also added nine receptions for 46 yards. Barkley rocketed to the top of the awards betting board with a dominating performance in Week 1 with 164 rushing yards and one score. Heading into Week 3, Barkley is the outright betting favorite to win the Comeback Player of the Year at +700 odds.

RIGHT WHEN WE NEEDED IT 🙌 📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/jUGL1l7VkR — New York Giants (@Giants) September 11, 2022

Jameis Winston +600

The New Orleans Saints tapped Winston to replace future Hall of Famer Drew Brees at starting quarterback in 2021. The former #1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft tossed 121 touchdowns in five seasons with the Tampa Bay Bucs before he joined the Saints as the backup to Brees in 2020. Winston suffered a blow-out ACL midway through last season and underwent season-ending surgery.

Winston struggled in his first two games this season with just 505 passing yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. On one hand, it’s remarkable he’s back on the field after recovering from ACL surgery. On the other, he’s also playing with four fractured vertebrae. Any time you’re dealing with a back injury, it’s a scary prospect. However, team doctors suggested Winston cannot inflict further damage to his back.

Despite the pain, the tough Winston insists he will not miss any time. The fact that Winston is fresh off reconstructive knee surgery and playing with four broken bones in his back is one of the reasons he’s among the other favorites to win Comeback Player of the Year at +600 odds.

Christian McCaffrey +700

Only a couple of seasons ago, McCaffrey was considered the top fantasy running back in the NFL. He could gash teams on the ground, and inflict damage in the air as a receiver out of the backfield. Hamstring and sprained ankle injuries hampered McCaffrey the last few seasons. McCaffrey missed 13 games in 2020 and 10 games in 2021.

Although he looks a step slower this season, the 0-2 Carolina Panthers will heavily rely on McCaffrey to lead them to their first win of 2022. Through the first two weeks, McCaffrey rushed 25 times for 135 yards and one touchdown. He’s posting 5.4 yards per carry, which is higher than his career average of 4.6 YPC.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield joined the Panthers in an offseason trade. Mayfield has not utilized McCaffrey as a receiving target this season. McCaffrey was targeted ten times in two games, but tallied only eight receptions for 50 yards and zero receiving touchdowns. If McCaffrey can remain healthy this season, he’s worthy of a flier at +700 odds to win the Comeback Player of the Year.