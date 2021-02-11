California Resort, Located Near Sycuan Casino, Site of Fatal Shooting

Posted on: February 11, 2021, 01:35h.

Last updated on: February 11, 2021, 03:25h.

UPDATE: San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the killer who shot a man Wednesday in a hotel room at Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan. The resort is located about four miles from Sycuan Casino. Initially, local media were told by California officials the shooting took place at the tribal casino. Both are in El Cajon.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries but died. Homicide investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department went to the crime site at about 6 pm Wednesday to investigate the shooting.

Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan welcome sign shown above. The California resort was the scene of a fatal shooting. It is near a tribal casino. (Image: PR Newswire)

Sycuan tribal police also went to the crime scene. They were not available early Thursday for immediate comment. Both tribal police and sheriff’s deputies were searching the scene late Wednesday looking for evidence and possible witnesses.

As of early Thursday, authorities had not made an arrest in connection with the shooting. It is unknown if there are any suspects in the case.

Murder Took Place Near Casino in November

Last November a fatal shooting took place near Sycuan Casino. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel Christopher Allen, 49, shortly after the shooting.

He was charged with murder. The case is pending in local court and Allen has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The victim in that shooting, James Owens, 31, was given a ride by a friend after he suffered multiple gunshots. Deputies located the car he was traveling in a short time later. It was near the casino.

Deputies gave the victim initial emergency treatment. But the wounded man died by the car, KSND, another local TV station, reported.

In another San Diego County casino crime, three people were killed and a fourth wounded during a shooting spree in 2006 near Harrah’s Rincon Casino and Resort. Harrah’s Rincon Casino is approximately 40 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

Tribal Casinos Linked to Coronavirus Cases

Last December, seven tribal casinos in San Diego County were being blamed for the spread of coronavirus in the region.

KPBS, a not-for-profit media organization owned by San Diego State University, said in a report that at least 638 COVID-19 cases diagnosed between June and December were linked to tribal casinos in the area.

Sycuan Casino Resort was linked to 155 COVID-19 cases. But tribal leaders in the region disputed allegations about the health and safety of the casinos.