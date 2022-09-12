Rivers Casino Site Is Near ‘Severe’ Pittsburgh Stabbing, Victim Hospitalized

A man was listed in critical condition over the weekend after he was stabbed outside of Pittsburgh, Pa.’s Rivers Casino. A possible suspect was detained by police.

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, pictured above. A stabbing took place near the venue over the weekend. (Image: Harman Group)

The unnamed victim was taken to a local hospital. Earlier on the weekend, he was listed in stable condition, police said. But Pittsburgh Police Public Information Officer Amanda Mueller described his injuries as “severe stab wounds.”

As of Monday, Pittsburgh police did not reveal the current condition of the victim. Nor is it clear if the apprehended person is to be charged.

The Pittsburgh police department’s Major Crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

The incident took place at about 8:30 pm Friday.

Pistol-Whipping of Player

The Pittsburgh casino has been linked to other violent crime in recent months. In February, an elderly man who drove home from Rivers Casino Pittsburgh was pistol-whipped and robbed of his winnings in front of his Aspinwall, Pa. residence.

A suspected assailant, Jaimeca Johnson, a 28-year-old woman of Forest Hills, Pa., was charged. Her case is still believed to be pending in local court.

As he entered his driveway, Johnson allegedly pointed a gun at him and threatened: “Give me the money or I’ll shoot you.”

She also struck him with the firearm, stole about $1,500 from his pocket, and then fled from the neighborhood, police revealed. The unnamed, 66-year-old victim suffered head and face injuries.

Initially, he was treated at UPMC St. Margaret hospital in Aspinwall. But he was later transferred to UPMC Presbyterian hospital and was expected to recover.

Johnson soon was identified as a suspect and then charged with carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and other charges connected to the robbery, media reports said.

In an earlier incident, an unnamed man was arrested in August 2021. That was following the shooting of another man in the Rivers Casino parking garage, according to Pittsburgh police and local media.

The victim suffered leg injuries during the shooting. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Details on the crime were not released at the time of the shooting.

Virginia Gaming Complex

