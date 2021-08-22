Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Garage Shooting Victim Hospitalized, Suspect Nabbed

Posted on: August 22, 2021, 12:06h.

Last updated on: August 22, 2021, 12:18h.

An unnamed man was arrested Saturday following the shooting of another man in the Rivers Casino parking garage, according to Pittsburgh police and media reports. The victim suffered leg injuries during the shooting.

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, pictured above. The casino’s parking garage was the site of a shooting this weekend. (Image: Mon Valley Initiative)

It took place at about 1 am in the garage’s upper level, according to a local police department Facebook post. It is the latest violent crime to take place in gaming property garages nationwide, according to a recent report from Casino.org.

Victim in Stable Condition

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown as of Sunday. He was reported to be in stable condition on Saturday, police said.

The suspect was arrested on scene without incident,” Pittsburgh police said in a statement. They added, “The victim and suspect knew each other and there was no immediate danger to the public.”

The suspect was not identified by local police. The Pittsburgh police department’s SWAT unit also responded to the garage.

Earlier Shootings

Over the past year, several violent attacks took place at US casino parking garages. Last month, an East Chicago, Ind. shooting took place at a garage at the Ameristar Casino. Kwamaine D. Tarver of Tinley Park, Ill., 26, required emergency treatment at a local hospital. But he later died from his wounds.

Also, in March, Detroit’s Motor City Casino parking garage was the scene of a fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man. In February, two men needed hospitalization after getting stabbed several times in a parking garage at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nev.

Also, two bandits attacked an elderly man last Christmas Day in a Las Vegas gaming property parking garage before stealing his wallet. The victim of the assault at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall was believed to be in his 90s, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In October, Palm Springs, Calif. police officers shot two robbery suspects as they tried to speed away from a parking garage at Agua Caliente Casino. One had just allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint.

The October incident followed a September shooting at a parking garage at the same gaming property. The earlier violent attack at the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians’-owned casino was investigated as an attempted homicide.

Last August, a fatal shooting took place at an Emerald Queen Casino garage in Tacoma, Wash. In July, another fatal shooting occurred at Winner’s Way parking garage in Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.