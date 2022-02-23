Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Elderly Winner Robbed, Beaten, Hospitalized

Posted on: February 23, 2022, 12:57h.

Last updated on: February 23, 2022, 02:48h.

An elderly man who drove home from Rivers Casino Pittsburgh was pistol-whipped and robbed of his winnings in front of his Aspinwall, Pa. residence early Tuesday. A suspected assailant, Jaimeca Johnson, a 28-year-old woman of Forest Hills, Pa., was charged.

The crime scene where a man was robbed of his casino winnings, pictured above. The victim was followed home from a Pittsburgh casino to his Aspinwall, Pa. residence. He was pistol-whipped. (Image: WTAE)

As he entered his driveway, Johnson allegedly pointed a gun at him and threatened: “Give me the money or I’ll shoot you.”

She also struck him with the firearm, stole about $1,500 from his pocket, and then fled from the neighborhood, police revealed. Police were notified at about 1:45 am, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

The unnamed, 66-year-old victim suffered head and face injuries. Initially, he was treated at UPMC St. Margaret hospital in Aspinwall. But was later transferred to UPMC Presbyterian hospital. He is expected to recover.

Later on Tuesday morning, Johnson was identified as a suspect and then charged with carrying a firearm without a license, recklessly endangering another person and other charges connected to the robbery.

The money was won at the Pittsburgh casino’s BetRivers Sportsbook, KDKA, a Pittsburgh TV station, reported.

Neighbors Thankful for Arrest

The casino is about 8.2 miles from the victim’s Aspinwall house. The victim’s neighbors remained concerned about his condition following the robbery.

“I just heard from a neighbor this morning, who reached out to ask if we knew anything or if we were OK,” Kevin Kerr told KDKA. Kerr lives across the street from the crime scene.

I’m really glad that she was caught,” Kerr added. “I’m glad to hear it wasn’t someone just randomly lurking the streets in the neighborhood.”

Police continue to investigate the robbery as of Wednesday. Anyone with information about the crime can call 833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous, police add.

Surveillance Cameras Assist Cops

It was also revealed that the casino’s surveillance camera footage helped the police inquiry. The video showed Johnson allegedly tailing the man from a cash-out center to an elevator, KDKA said. Johnson continued to follow him to the casino’s parking garage.

She chose to exit the elevator on a different floor than the man did. Once she got to her car, she allegedly drove the wrong way on a ramp to the floor where the victim was in his car. He began driving home. She drove behind him as he headed back to the Aspinwall residence.

“Rivers Casino Pittsburgh has over a thousand surveillance cameras monitoring the property 24/7,” Rivers casino spokesperson Jack Horner told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

In January, a Baltimore man was shot in his house He had just returned from a winning day at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore. The assailant followed the great grandfather from the gaming venue to rob him, and the wound turned out to be fatal.

Clarence Joseph Buckner, 65, unsuccessfully struggled with the bandit. But the robber fired at least one shot at the man.