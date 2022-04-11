Resorts World Phone Theft Leads to Two Felonies, Bail Revoked for Gambler

Posted on: April 11, 2022, 06:29h.

Last updated on: April 11, 2022, 09:13h.

A Las Vegas judge has ordered that pro gambler Robert Cipriani, also known as Robin Hood 702, have his bail revoked in a phone theft case. The case arose after he allegedly stole a cellphone from another gambler at Resorts World Las Vegas last November.

Robert Cipriani, pictured above, had his bail revoked. He allegedly stole a cell phone from another gambler at a Las Vegas casino. (Image: San Diego Tribune)

Cipriani also allegedly threatened the man, Robert Alexander, at the casino. Later, Cipriani posted a video about the Resorts World incident on Twitter.

During last Thursday’s preliminary hearing, Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum said that a prior judge’s order — that Cipriani not use Twitter — was ignored by him, the Las Vegas-Review Journal said. She said that Cipriani “didn’t take it seriously.”

On Thursday, Cipriani also did not show up for court at the Regional Justice Center. He was prevented from appearing due to health reasons, his attorney claimed. Baucum said when Cipriani does show up in court, she will listen to arguments about the setting of bail.

Cipriani claims he tried to watch the court proceedings online, but it was not allowed. There apparently was a mix-up in how he identified himself in an online application for a viewing service, BlueJeans.

Cipriani Calls For Investigation

In the latest twist, the Nevada Current reported today that Cipriani is claiming Baucum violated his constitutional rights because he could not view the preliminary hearing. He also challenges the revoking of his bail.

Cipriani further wants Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford to investigate the actions of Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson and Resorts World General Counsel Gerald Gardner. Cipriani initially was arrested for larceny from a person following the November theft. That charge was later dropped.

Now, he is charged with two felonies: larceny of property less than $3,500 against a victim who is an older or vulnerable person and robbery against a victim who is an older or vulnerable person, the Review-Journal said.

Under a current court order, Cipriani must not have contact with Alexander or anyone at Resorts World. He also was ordered not to use social media, the Review-Journal said.

Cipriani allegedly tweeted images of himself and Alexander at Resorts World following the incident. Cipriani claims Alexander threatened and harassed him, the tweets said. Cipriani uses the name of Robin Hood, paired with the Las Vegas area code, because, he says, he shares his gambling winnings with the poor.

The incident began last November when Cipriani allegedly stole the phone. He soon gave it to a casino security guard. A few minutes later, the phone was returned to Alexander.

Alexander used the phone to record Cipriani because of threats made by Cipriani against him, Alexander testified on Thursday.

“The FBI is going to get you, and if they don’t, I’m going to kill you,” Cipriani told Alexander, Alexander testified in court.

Alexander’s Fraud Case

Alexander is the founder of Kizzang. It was purported to be a Nevada-based online gaming site. But Alexander allegedly spent more than $450,000 from the company at Las Vegas casinos. Another $579,000 went toward paying off his credit card debt.

Alexander has pled guilty to securities fraud and wire fraud in New York federal court. So far, he has not been sentenced.

Cipriani has said Alexander should not have been allowed to gamble at Resorts World, and the money was instead used to make restitution to his victims.

Genting’s Chairman KT Lim should have an independent investigation performed at Resorts World Las Vegas from an outside law firm to get to the bottom of why their Compliance Department and their President Scott Sibella is letting criminals gamble and be vendors at their property in Las Vegas,” Cipriani told Casino.org in a January report.

Cipriani also claims he was telling the FBI about Alexander’s activities. Previously, in 2016, Cipriani helped the FBI arrest drug kingpin, Owen Hanson.

On the same day as the interaction with Alexander, Cipriani allegedly changed a $500 blackjack bet to a $1,000 bet at Resorts World. It was improper, and he was charged with committing a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment, the Review-Journal said.

Casino.org reached out to Resorts World for a comment. An immediate statement was not provided by the company.