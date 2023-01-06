Resorts World Las Vegas Ends Free Self-Parking Except for Rewards Members

Posted on: January 6, 2023, 11:06h.

Last updated on: January 6, 2023, 12:06h.

Resorts World Las Vegas promised perpetual free valet and self-parking when the glitzy $4.3 billion integrated resort opened on the Strip’s northern end in June 2021. Less than two years later, neither parking option remains complimentary for all guests.

The main entrance to Resorts World Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Strip casino recently did away with complimentary self-parking for those not Rewards Club members. (Image: Getty)

Just months after opening, Resorts World announced in November 2021 that free valet parking would be no more. The casino said the change was because of “increased business and service demands.” Valet pricing went from $0 to $21 every 24 hours. Valet service has since increased to $25 nightly before an optional gratuity.

Now, the property owned and operated by Malaysia-based Genting Group is doing away with free self-parking. The perk will only remain for patrons who are enrolled in the casino’s Genting Rewards loyalty program. All other self-park guests will need to pay a flat $10.

As of January 4, at Resorts World Las Vegas, all Genting Rewards members will gain the added benefit of free parking throughout the resort when paid parking is adopted for self-parking,” casino spokesperson Kristina Bello said in a statement.

Membership to Genting Rewards is free and is available immediately upon arrival at the casino. Along with free self-parking, Bello says rewards members receive special hotel rates at the resort and are extended exclusive invitations for special events and other happenings at the complex.

Complimentary Parking a Rarity

Free valet and self-parking were common up and down the Strip for the bulk of its existence. The perk gave gamblers of all levels, from penny slot players to high rollers, that feeling of elegance and importance when pulling up to a casino and handing off the keys to a valet attendant.

MGM Resorts initiated the end of free valet and self-parking in 2016 when the largest operator of Strip casinos began implementing parking charges.

“Parking fees will be moderate when compared to similar fees in other markets,” MGM said at the time.

MGM rival Caesars Entertainment soon followed by removing free valet and self-parking from its Strip casinos. The chain reaction continued to other Strip operators, as paid parking is now more common than free parking.

Today, a 24-hour valet charge is as high as $50 a day. That’s in addition to casinos’ nightly resort fees, which are also upwards of $50.

Casinos returned some free self-parking during and immediately after the pandemic in order to entice visitors back to Southern Nevada. Las Vegas has been roaring over the past two years. Statewide gross gaming revenue has eclipsed $1 billion for 21 consecutive months, an unprecedented streak that resulted in Nevada setting new annual casino revenue records in 2021 and 2022.

With business strong, free parking is no longer apparently warranted.

Free Self-Parking Options

Free self-parking does remain on the Las Vegas Strip. Notable properties offering complimentary parking include Wynn and Encore, Venetian and Palazzo, Treasure Island, Tropicana, Circus Circus, The Strat, and Casino Royale.

Caesars also provides complimentary self-parking for its Total Rewards members. Free valet service is added for status members in the program’s Platinum, Diamond, and Seven Stars tiers.

MGM and Caesars properties provide Nevada residents with up to three hours of free self-parking at their Strip casinos.