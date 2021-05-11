MGM Resorts U-Turns Free Las Vegas Parking Policy, Charges Return June 1

MGM Resorts in 2016 was the driving force behind eliminating the one comp that was afforded for decades to Las Vegas Strip visitors of all tiers: free parking.

The self-parking garage entrance at the Bellagio is seen here in 2016. MGM Resorts said this week that it will no longer be free for most guests to park in its Las Vegas garages effective June 1. (Image: Associated Press)

During the 2020 pandemic, MGM announced that it would restore free self-parking at all of its casino garages in Southern Nevada. The decision was made in part of an effort to lure back visitors once the properties were permitted to reopen in early June.

But effective June 1, free parking at MGM Resorts casinos in Las Vegas will be no more.

Service and business needs are changing rapidly as Las Vegas continues its recovery,” an MGM Resorts statement explained. “We’re focused on expanding our amenities and workforce to accommodate increasing numbers of guests as demand grows and visitation continues rising.”

MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle said recently that March was one of the best booking months for Las Vegas reservations in the company’s history. Caesars revealed that its Strip hotel rooms on the weekends are sold out “for the foreseeable future.”

Parking Structure

MGM Resorts says that beginning June 1, all out-of-state guests will be required to pay to park after the first 60 minutes. At Bellagio, Aria, and Vdara, self-parking costs $15 for up to four hours, and then increases to $18 for four to 24 hours.

MGM’s remaining properties, including Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, and Luxor, costs $12 for up to four hours, and then $15 per day. Guests with a Nevada driver’s license can park for free for up to three hours.

MGM Resorts added that it is bringing back valet service on June 1. Valet has been suspended due to the pandemic. Valet rates are considerably higher than self-parking, and vary by property and day of the week.

Caesars Entertainment says free self-parking at its Las Vegas casinos will remain for Nevada residents, hotel guests, and Caesars Rewards loyalty members rated at Platinum and above.

Non-hotel guests who are not a resident of Nevada are afforded one free hour of self-parking at Caesars properties. After that, self-parking costs $12 for up to four hours, and $15 per day thereafter, at Bally’s, Flamingo, Harrah’s, Paris, Linq, and Cromwell.

Caesars Palace runs $15 for up to four hours, and $18 thereafter. Free self-parking remains at Planet Hollywood and Rio.

Other casino resorts on the Strip with free self-parking includes Wynn and Encore, Circus Circus, Treasure Island, Cosmopolitan, Sahara, STRAT, and Tropicana. Las Vegas Sands’ two properties — The Venetian and Palazzo — never did away with free self or valet parking.

Vegas Tone Deaf?

Ever-escalating resort fees and the elimination of free parking have faced much public scrutiny in recent years. MGM’s announcement of the return of self-parking charges was again met with some criticism.

“Resort fee, parking fee… I wish they’d understand you’d get more people coming with less fees,” said one commenter to Vital Vegas.

Seems like we should wait for the conventions to resume before we begin squeezing them like this?” asked another.

Resort fees do not typically include parking. Resort fees at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas range from $35 to $45 per night.