Strat Las Vegas Expands Paid Parking Program Dubbed ‘Stratvantage’

Posted on: March 29, 2023, 12:16h.

Last updated on: March 29, 2023, 12:17h.

Add the Strat to the list of Las Vegas Strip casinos now charging for some of its self-parking.

The parking garage of the Strat Las Vegas. The Strip casino is the latest resort property in Southern Nevada to charge for some of its self-parking spaces. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Though some Las Vegas locals say the Strip ends before the Strat, the hotel-casino headlined by its iconic observation tower has long been advertised as being on Sin City’s main drag. The property has been undergoing renovations since it was acquired by Golden Entertainment in 2017.

Formerly the Stratosphere, the rebranded Strat continues to refresh its nearly 2,500 guestrooms, casino floor, and resort amenities including its pool decks and amusement attractions. The property’s restaurants, highlighted by the rotating Top of the World steakhouse and seafood spot located more than 800 feet above the Strip, have also been overhauled.

The newest development at the Strat likely won’t find much appreciation among its guests. That’s because the casino is now charging for some of its self-parking spaces.

Parking Fees Implemented

Effective immediately, the majority of the third level of the Strat’s parking garage, as well as select spots near the elevator banks on floors four through six, are no longer free to self-park. The rates will vary depending on the day of the week and what sort of events are going on in the area.

After parking, guests scan a QR code at their parking spot and must pay the fare with a credit or debit card. The Strat’s paid parking program is called “Stratvantage.”

Guests who choose STRATVANTAGE Paid Premium Parking will enjoy quick and easy access to the gaming floor, restaurants, entertainment, and The SkyPod by scanning a QR code that is located in the parking spot they select and making payment by using their credit card,” the casino explained.

The resort’s SkyPod is a popular entertainment, dining, and amusement complex atop the Strat’s world-famous observation tower. Along with the Top of the World restaurant, the SkyPod facility features amusement rides that dangle thrill seekers over the edge of the tower.

Oversize parking remains available at the Strat’s outdoor overflow lot located across S. Las Vegas Blvd. Oversize parking, however, is also no longer complimentary.

Free self-parking does remain available for overnight guests in the parking garage on any level other than the third floor.

Pesky Fees

Las Vegas for many decades provided free valet and self-parking to gamblers from all walks of life. But that perennial comp began disappearing in 2016 when MGM Resorts began charging for parking. Caesars Entertainment soon followed, and the days of free valet service were largely gone.

While some casinos have reversed course on self-parking — notably the Wynn properties, which in May 2019 reimplemented free self-parking after the casino noticed a decline in visitation to its Wynn Plaza retail shopping center — self-parking isn’t free at most Strip casinos. Wynn, The Venetian and Palazzo, Treasure Island, and Circus Circus are among the exceptions.

Resorts World, which is on the Strip’s northern end about a mile south of the Strat, opened with free valet and self-parking in June 2021. But earlier this year, the casino announced the implementation of parking charges. Valet runs up to $21 a day at the casino and self-parking is a flat $10 per 24 hours. However, members of the casino’s loyalty program can self-park for free.

Las Vegas parking fees are despised by guests similar to resort fees. The Strat’s $39.95 daily resort fee is considerably high for its rooms. A weeknight booking at the Strat next month is advertised at just $29 a night. But with the resort fee and taxes, the nightly charge comes to $78.18.

Now, that $78 room is also before parking should the guest seek to park in a “Stratvantage” premium space on the garage’s third level.