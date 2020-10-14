Resorts World Casino New York City to Get 400-Room Hotel

This week, Malaysian-based Genting Americas announced plans for a $400-million hotel at its Resorts World Casino New York City.

The hotel will be run by the next door Hyatt Regency. The casino is adjacent to the historic Aqueduct racetrack in Queens, near John F. Kennedy International Airport. The eight-story, four-star hotel is expected to open in 2021 with 400 rooms. It will include restaurants, conference and meeting spaces, and gaming areas.



With some local hotels mostly empty because of the pandemic, the new Hyatt Regency’s proximity to the JFK airport could be a plus for Resorts World, according to the New York Post.

Genting’s strong global ties — particularly in Asia — could help woo more customers from JFK airport to its casino resort,” according to the newspaper.

Resorts World Casino New York City opened in October 2011. It is the only casino in one of the five New York City boroughs. Jake’s 58 Hotel Casino on Long Island is outside the New York City limits. Empire City Casino is at the harness track in Yonkers, just north of the Bronx.

New York state is home to four commercial casinos and eight racetracks that only offer video-gaming. These racetracks are referred to as “racinos.”

New York Casinos Reopen

As coronavirus cases began to soar in March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) ordered all nonessential businesses, including casinos, to close. Health officials were concerned that crowds packed into enclosed spaces could spread the virus.

The governor allowed casinos to reopen Sept. 9 at 25 percent capacity. Other mandatory safety measures include physical barriers at table games and masks for guests and employees.

Michael Kane, executive director of the New York Gaming Association, told Casino.org some of the properties needed additional time to reopen to ensure that safety measures, such as plexiglass barriers, were installed.

Empire City Casino at the harness tack in Yonkers was the final resort to reopen. It began operating again on Sept. 21.

Busy Sportsbook

This week, Justin Moore, general manager of Rivers Casino in Schenectady, said business at the resort’s sportsbook is doing well since the reopening. Schenectady is located in upstate New York about 22 miles northwest of Albany.

This past Sunday our sportsbook was the busiest we’ve seen since reopening, and the numbers match last year,” Moore told WRGB-TV in Albany.

Alex Tucker, general manager at the Saratoga Casino, told the television station that people’s habits have changed since the onset of the pandemic. The casino is about 34 miles north of Albany.

“Being closed for over six months is a very long time,” Tucker said. “People find other things to do with their time.”

However, other patrons are returning to the resort, he said.

“Our most loyal guests, customers that visit the facility quite often, have come back very strong,” Tucker said.