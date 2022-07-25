Red Rock Resorts Enhancing Namesake Casino, Including Adults-Only Pool

Posted on: July 25, 2022, 03:57h.

Last updated on: July 25, 2022, 05:00h.

Red Rock Resorts today unveiled wide-ranging plans to refresh its eponymous casino hotel in suburban Las Vegas, including updated dining options and an adultss-only pool.

Red Rock Resort in Summerlin, Nevada. The operator is enhancing the venue, including an adults-only pool. (Image: Las Vegas Weekly)

Located in Summerlin, Nevada, Red Rock is widely viewed as the operator’s swankiest resort. In addition to its namesake venue and Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Red Rock operates multiple gaming properties under the Station brand throughout the Las Vegas area. The company also runs 10 Wildfire casinos, including seven in Henderson, according to its website.

New concepts, currently underway, include the famed Thai Restaurant Lotus of Siam, an all-new Greek restaurant Naxos Taverna, and an Oyster Bar, all in partnership with Bua Food Group, as well as a stunning cocktail lounge, and adult-only pool, alongside a reimagined High Limit Slots room, and lively casino bar,” according to a post on the Station Casinos blog.

For Las Vegas locals and visitors alike, Lotus of Siam is considered one of the top Asian dining spots in the city. The Red Rock location is the restaurant’s third and is expected to open in the fourth quarter.

“Located on the north side of the resort, the new restaurants will be at the center of the action. Lotus of Siam, Naxos Taverna, Kallisto Oyster Bar, and an all-new casino bar converge to create a dynamic addition to Red Rock’s restaurant row and further complement the resort’s culinary collection,” according to the blog.

Red Rock Continues Vegas Adult-Only Movement

While it’s just the pool, Red Rock’s plan to make that part of the casino-resort adults-only is the latest such move among Las Vegas gaming venues.

Derek Steven’s Circa, which opened in October 2020 in downtown, is a no-kids zone and earlier this year, El Cortez, also located downtown, announced plans to go adults-only. Cromwell Las Vegas on the Strip is also an adults-only venue.

“The former Crimson pool will become a relaxing oasis offering adults a premium pool lounge with easy access from the resort’s main pool,” notes Station Casinos on its blog.

Experts and industry observers believe other Las Vegas gaming venues will consider going adults-only or follow the Red Rock template. They predict they will bar minors from certain parts of the properties in an effort to cater to higher-end customers that spend more on dining and gambling.

Speaking of wagering, Red Rock’s new high limit slot area will feature 73 machines, a glitzy bar, and its own cashier.

Busy Stretch for Red Rock

News of the refresh in Summerlin extends a brisk pace of July news flow for Red Rock.

Earlier this month, the operator said it’s permanently closing Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, and Texas Station, and will demolish those venues with plans to later sell the real estate.

Last week, the company purchased 126 acres south of the Strip for $172 million. Additionally, the gaming firm is in the middle of construction on the Durango project in Southwest Las Vegas and a Wildfire casino downtown.