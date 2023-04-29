Red Rock Takes Top Spot in Forbes Las Vegas Hotel Survey

Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa is the top overall hotel in Las Vegas, according to a Forbes evaluation of casino-resorts in the US gaming hub.

Red Rock Casino-Resort. It was named best overall hotel in Las Vegas by Forbes. (Image: YouTube)

It’s arguably a surprising honor for a venue located about 12 miles from the Strip, but one that’s likely not a revelation for locals and frequent visitors to the posh Summerlin integrated resort. Red Rock has the amenities to compete with many famed Strip properties.

The resort just opened an outpost of James Beard Award-winning Chef Saipin Chutima’s Lotus of Siam; at the original location, diners clamor months in advance for reservations to try signature Thai specialties like crispy garlic prawns,” reports Forbes.

Other new additions to Red Rock’s non-gaming offerings include a new Greek restaurant and oyster bar as well as an adults-only poolside cabana.

Widely regarded as one of the top locals casinos in the Las Vegas Valley, the property is owned and operated by Red Rock Resorts. That company also Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, multiple gaming properties under the Station brand, and 10 Wildfire casinos.

Wynn Wins When it Comes to Luxury

Not surprisingly, Wynn Las Vegas — a venue with a reputation for glitz and garnering a slew of travel survey accolades — took the top spot on the Forbes list for luxury hotels in Las Vegas.

Earlier this year, Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) awarded Wynn properties 24 five-star awards. Those designations are spread across the operator’s portfolio, comprising Wynn and Encore on the Las Vegas Strip, Encore Boston Harbor, and Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace in Macau. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas are among the largest five-star hotels in the world.

“The opulent Wynn redefined the resort casino concept when it opened in 2005 with its sun-dappled atrium gardens, floral mosaic floors, private lakes and waterfalls, and the Strip’s only golf course, a par-70 championship course designed by Tom Fazio,” noted Forbes.

Last year, the operator announced plans to spend $200 million on renovations for 2,700 rooms and tower suites at Wynn Las Vegas.

MGM Accolades

As the largest operator on the Strip, it’s not stunning that MGM Resorts International captured some acclaim in the Forbes poll. The operator’s Skylofts at MGM Grand was awarded the designation as the best hotel on the Strip while Aria took the top spot for the Las Vegas hotel with the best amenities.

At Aria, “guests in the desert-inspired Sky Suites receive a revolving selection of turndown gifts like backgammon for kids, custom-designed drink coasters by local artists and truffles,” noted Forbes.

MGM captured another win as the Four Seasons at Mandalay was labeled as the best Las Vegas hotel for business travelers. Cosmopolitan, a recent addition to the MGM portfolio, took the honor as best Las Vegas hotel “to see and be seen in.”

Genting’s Resorts World Las Vegas is the best new casino-hotel in the city, according to Forbes.