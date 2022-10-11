Oklahoma Casino Implements Gun Detection Software to Thwart Threats

Posted on: October 11, 2022, 10:33h.

Last updated on: October 11, 2022, 10:33h.

An Oklahoma tribal casino has contracted an artificial intelligence (AI) software company that promises to be able to more quickly pinpoint a potential shooter.

ZeroEyes provides commercial businesses with weapon and active shooter detection capabilities. The River Spirt Casino in Oklahoma is bringing the surveillance software technology to its resort. (Image: ZeroEyes)

The River Spirit Casino in Tulsa is teaming up with ZeroEyes, an AI software company that produces camera surveillance feeds of properties in order to detect weapons and gun-related threats.

ZeroEyes is added security to a casino’s “eye in the sky.” When a gun or weapon is detected, the ZeroEyes platform provides actionable information to law enforcement within seconds including the exact location of the threat and the specific type of weapon involved.

For casinos, the security company says its software helps protect customers and staff and limit liability by integrating the heightened surveillance technology into the casino’s existing security system.

Casinos across the US are hyper-aware of the potential threat of gun-related violence,” said Travis Thompson, director of compliance at River Spirit Casino. “Protecting our employees and customers remains at the forefront of our business, and ZeroEyes allows us to keep them safe without negatively disrupting the overall atmosphere or customer experience.”

The River Spirit Casino is owned and operated by the Muscogee Nation, one of Oklahoma’s federally recognized tribes based in Okmulgee.

Insurance Savings

Thompson says another added benefit of partnering with ZeroEyes is that River Spirit’s liability insurance premiums will be reduced with the added security. ZeroEyes has received the “Safety Act” designation from the US Department of Homeland Security.

The federal designation provides legal liability protections for providers of Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technologies such as ZeroEyes.

ZeroEyes was founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and other special operation military veterans. The software rapidly provides information about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area to local staff and law enforcement. The threat is first confirmed by an around-the-clock ZeroEyes monitoring team that then provides first responders with an image of the shooter(s) and his or her whereabouts.

ZeroEyes is the first video analytics company to receive the Safety Act seal.

“River Spirit Casino is leading the US gaming industry by embracing proactive security solutions to mitigate gun-related violence,” commented Mike Lahiff, ZeroEyes CEO. “We envision AI gun detection technology becoming as commonplace as the smoke detector.”

2019 Incident

River Spirit is no stranger to major threats. Just before the onset of the pandemic, the tribal casino was the site of a bomb threat that forced the property to evacuate and temporarily shutter.

Shortly after midnight during the early morning hours of Saturday, December 14, 2019, a caller phoned in a bomb threat telling the casino that an explosive device was about to detonate from inside one of the casino’s bathrooms. However, bomb squads did not find explosives on the property, and the casino reopened following a two-hour shutdown.

ZeroEyes presumably wouldn’t have aided much in the bomb hoax other than possibly notifying security personnel that the surveillance system did not detect any irregularities. ZeroEyes on its website says, “We Detect Guns — Nothing Else.”