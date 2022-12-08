North Carolina Teenager Wins $1M Lottery Prize, Plans to Buy New Pickup Truck

Posted on: December 8, 2022, 04:24h.

Last updated on: December 8, 2022, 05:30h.

The North Carolina Lottery is reserved for people aged 18 and older. But for 18-year-old Dalton Radford of Dallas, N.C., it didn’t take long for the lottery to deliver one of the state’s newest legal adults a hefty financial windfall.

North Carolina Lottery winner Dalton Radford, 18, poses with his father after winning $1 million on a scratch-off. Radford plans to purchase a new vehicle and then invest and save the remaining prize. (Image: NC Education Lottery)

The North Carolina Lottery this week revealed that Radford is one of its recent $1 million scratch-off winners. Lottery officials said the young man recently decided to purchase a $10 Carolina Jackpot scratch-off between shifts while working his two daily jobs.

“I left work and was going to my second job. I stopped for a Monster [energy drink] and two Carolina Jackpot tickets,” Radford explained.

It was a smart decision, as one of those Carolina Jackpot scratch-offs won the game’s top prize of $1 million.

“I called my mom, my dad, and my grandpa,” Radford detailed before revealing that his grandfather only two weeks ago predicted that he would strike it rich by way of the lottery.

He said I would win $1 million,” recalled Radford. As for what he plans to do with his newfound wealth, Radford says he’ll put away most of the haul, but with one exception.

“I think I’ll buy a brand-new [Chevrolet] Silverado,” he said of the pickup truck that comes with a starting MSRP of $35,600.

A Million Not Actually a Million

Each Carolina Jackpot scratch-off challenges players to match the ticket’s six gameplay numbers with any of the 15 winning numbers scratched off. The ticket wins the associated number’s prize when both numbers are scratched off.

The current run of the Carolina Jackpot tickets in circulation features five tickets worth the top $1 million prize. Another 10 tickets are worth $50,000, 50 are worth $5,000, 157 are worth $2,000, and 2,063 are worth $500. On the bottom end of the prize table are more than 700K Carolina Jackpot tickets that are each worth $10.

Radford redeeming his $1 million Carolina Jackpot ticket is the fourth million-dollar redemption for the game’s current allotment, meaning only one remaining $1 million Carolina Jackpot scratch-off remains in circulation somewhere.

Radford won’t be receiving anywhere near the game’s advertised $1 million top prize. The North Carolina Lottery said the teen opted for the one-time cash option of $600K instead of the full annuity paid out over 20 years.

After federal taxes and North Carolina’s 4.99% levy, Radford’s take-home prize is $427,063.

Lottery Second Chance

Losing Carolina Jackpot lottery scratch-offs shouldn’t immediately be discarded, as the tickets can still win a prize through a second-chance promotion. The Carolina Jackpot game holds five “second chance” drawings with a rolling jackpot up for grabs during each print run.

To enter the second chance drawing, Carolina Jackpot players must visit the North Carolina Lottery’s website and enter their ticket’s 24-digit numeric entry code. Players can also enter their Carolina Jackpot losing tickets through the state lottery’s mobile app.

The North Carolina Lottery primarily supports public education in the state. Since its inception in 2006, the lottery has benefited schools and students with more than $9 billion.