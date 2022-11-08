BREAKING: Powerball $2.04B Jackpot Won by Single Ticket Sold in California

Posted on: November 8, 2022, 12:41h.

Last updated on: November 8, 2022, 12:42h.

The Powerball run of 40 consecutive drawings without a winner came to a close Tuesday morning after the delayed drawing turned up six numbers matching a single ticket sold in California.

Powerball advertises a $1.9 billion jackpot at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Milpitas, Calif., on Nov. 7, 2022. The jackpot ended up being $2.04 billion and was won by a single ticket in California. (Image: Getty)

The nearly 10-hour delay was well worth the wait for the extraordinarily lucky person(s) holding the winning Powerball ticket that’s worth $2.04 billion. The winning numbers for the November 7 drawing were 10-33-41-47-56 and red Powerball 10.

The ticket sold in California overcame the long odds of just one in 292.2 million in correctly picking the five white ball and red Powerball numbers. The winner will have the option of taking a one-time lump sum cash option worth $997.6 million or receiving the full value of the annuitized jackpot over 30 years.

Both options are before federal and state taxes.

Powerball said a ticket sold in Florida matched all five white balls but not the red Powerball for the game’s second-best prize of $1 million. That player had purchased the $1 optional Power Play add-on. The Power Play was 2x for the drawing, which doubled the Floridian’s prize to $2 million.

This is a breaking story. This article will be updated.