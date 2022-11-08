BREAKING: Delayed Powerball Numbers Don’t Deliver a Winner, Jackpot Eclipses $2B Mark

Posted on: November 8, 2022, 09:13h.

Last updated on: November 8, 2022, 09:14h.

Powerball’s delayed $1.9 billion drawing wasn’t worth the wait.

Customers in a Brooklyn grocery store wait in line to purchase their Powerball tickets on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. The Powerball drawing didn’t occur until Tuesday because of a tech glitch. The winning numbers turned up no jackpot winner. (Image: AP)

Powerball’s winning six numbers were supposed to be drawn at 10:59 pm EST last night. But the drawing was delayed by more than six hours.

Lottery officials with the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), which operates the interstate lottery game, cited technical problems with one of its participating lotteries. MUSL said the state lottery incurred issues with submitting its tickets.

When Powerball was finally drawn this morning, the six winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56, and the red Powerball was 10.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.