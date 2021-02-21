Niagara Falls Man Dies Following Shooting Across from Seneca Niagara Casino Parking Ramp

Posted on: February 21, 2021, 04:12h.

Last updated on: February 22, 2021, 01:15h.

Niagara Falls, N.Y. police were searching for clues into the Saturday evening shooting across from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino parking ramp entrance. A local man died.

Niagara Falls, N.Y. police vehicles blocked traffic following a shooting near Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. A victim died from his injuries. (Image: WGRZ)

Casey Frank, 44, of Niagara Falls passed away from his wounds, local police told multiple news organizations.

Police were notified of the shooting at about 5:45 pm, WGRZ, a local TV station, reported.

Police did not release a motive in the shooting. Nor did they provide details of the events which led up to the fatal wounds.

It was also unclear if authorities have a suspect in the case. No arrests were made as of Saturday night, based on initial news reports.

It was unclear, too, if the casino was in any way connected to the incident.

Early Sunday, the investigation into the shooting was continuing, the Buffalo News reported. Police likely are seeking witnesses and searching the crime site for evidence.

Niagara Falls detectives ask that information on the shooting be phoned into 716-286-4553.

The tribal casino is one of several New York State Class III gaming properties operated by the Seneca Nation. The others are the Seneca Allegany Casino in Salamanca and the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in Buffalo.

The tribe additionally owns Class II gaming properties in Irving, Salamanca, and Cuba.

Last June, the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino reopened after some three months of shuttering due to coronavirus. Numerous health and safety precautions were put in place.

Murder Case Pending for California Tribal Hotel Shooting

Across the country, a 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with early February’s fatal shooting at Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan. It is located near a tribal casino in California.

Frank Eldon Billeter of California was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting in a room at the California hotel-resort, according to KSWB, a local TV station.

When authorities arrived at the resort, they found Dylan Michael Brooks, 28, in a hotel room. He was wounded.

Brooks was transported to a hospital. He died a short time later.

Both Brooks and Billeter resided in Lakeside, Calif.

Billeter was in custody for unrelated charges when the local sheriff’s office determined he was a suspect in the hotel shooting, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper.

Singing Hills Golf Resort is located about four miles from Sycuan Casino Resort. Both are in El Cajon.

The casino, as well as the golf resort, are operated by the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation.

Baccarat Scam at Seneca Niagara

A year ago, officials at the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls applied for arrest warrants against a 45-year-old dealer and a Canadian man, the Buffalo News reported. The 54-year-old Canadian man was allegedly paid $17,000 for losing bets in a scam involving the two men, the report adds.

The scam took place last February at a mini-baccarat table at the casino.

In each instance, the dealer allegedly paid out between $3,200 and $5,600. There were four instances over the two weeks.

It was unclear if the pair were ever arrested and what charges were ever filed.