California Sycuan Tribal Resort Murder Leads to Arrest

Posted on: February 14, 2021, 01:47h.

Last updated on: February 14, 2021, 01:47h.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with last week’s fatal shooting at Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan. It is located near a tribal casino in California.

The insignia for the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department shown here. Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for allegedly murdering a victim at Singing Hills Golf Resort at Sycuan. (Image: San Diego Sheriff)

Frank Eldon Billeter of California was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Wednesday’s killing in a room at the California hotel-resort, according to KSWB, a local TV station.

He remained in custody over this weekend at the San Diego Central Jail. Billeter was being held without bail, KSWB said.

When authorities arrived at the resort, they found Dylan Michael Brooks, 28, in a hotel room. He was wounded.

Brooks was transported to a hospital. He died a short time later.

Both Brooks and Billeter resided in Lakeside, Calif. That community is about 8 miles from Singing Hills.

But it was unclear if the pair knew each other before the shooting. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has not identified a motive in the case.

Suspect Was Already in Custody for Earlier Charges

Billeter was in custody on Friday for unrelated charges when the local sheriff’s office determined he was a suspect in the hotel shooting, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper.

In the prior case, Billeter faces charges such as child cruelty and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the newspaper said.

Singing Hills Golf Resort is located about four miles from Sycuan Casino Resort. Both are in El Cajon.

The casino as well as the golf resort are operated by the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation.

Sycuan tribal police also went to the crime scene to investigate the shooting. They were not available for immediate comment.

Initially, local media were told by California officials the shooting took place at the tribal casino.

Anyone with information about last week’s shooting can call the San Diego sheriff’s office at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200. Or, to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Earlier Murder Also Took Place Near Casino

Last November, a fatal shooting took place near Sycuan Casino. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel Christopher Allen, 49, shortly after the shooting.

He was charged with murder. The case is pending in local court and Allen has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The victim in that shooting, James Owens, 31, was given a ride by a friend after he suffered multiple gunshots. Deputies located the car he was traveling in a short time later. It was near the casino.

Deputies gave the victim initial emergency treatment. But the wounded man died by the car, KSND, another local TV station, reported.

In another San Diego County casino crime, three people were killed and a fourth wounded during a shooting spree in 2006 near Harrah’s Rincon Casino and Resort. Harrah’s Rincon Casino is approximately 40 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.