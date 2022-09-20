NFL Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups: Jimmy Garoppolo, Garrett Wilson, Jahan Dotson

Posted on: September 20, 2022, 11:25h.

Last updated on: September 20, 2022, 12:11h.

Don’t get too frustrated if your fantasy football team stumbled out of the gate in Weeks 1 and 2. If you started out 0-2 or just 1-1, you have a chance to bolster your roster on the waiver wire.

If your fantasy football team had a slow start, it’s crucial you add some much-needed help to your roster this week. Popular waiver wire pickups in Week 3 include Jimmy “Jimmy G” Garoppolo (San Francisco 49ers), Garrett Wilson (New York Jets), Jahan Dotson (Washington Commanders), and Darrel Williams (Arizona Cardinals)

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Garret Wilson, seen here catching a touchdown, helped spark a comeback victory against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Wilson is a coveted waiver wire pick-up in fantasy football leagues for upcoming Week 3. (Image: USA Today Sports)

With the NFL extending the season to 17 weeks, they also reduced the preseason from four games to three. Many teams with new head coaches and offensive coordinators were still learning the playbook in the first two weeks of the regular season. Players like Russell Wilson, transplanted from Seattle to Denver, struggled to acclimate to their new squads.

Jimmy Garoppolo (QB, San Francisco 49ers)

The San Francisco 49ers are lucky they didn’t trade Garoppolo in the off-season. Starting quarterback Trey Lance suffered a broken ankle in the first quarter of Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. Lance underwent season-ending surgery, and the 49ers are fortunate that they kept Garoppolo on their roster as a backup. Garoppolo came off the bench and led the 49ers to a 27-7 victory. He was the starter for the past few seasons, and fantasy owners know exactly what they’re getting with Garoppolo slated to start the rest of the season.

Even oddsmakers think the 49ers are better off with Garoppolo in the lineup. The 49ers saw their Super Bowl odds improve to +2000 with good ole Jimmy G at the helm.

Garrett Wilson (WR, NY Jets)

Everyone loves to poke fun at the “LOL Jets” because, let’s face it, they’re an easy target. And, since the public thinks the team is a huge joke, many of your fantasy football league opponents will overlook the top offensive weapons from the up-and-coming Jets, including rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

In just two weeks of action, the first-round pick emerged as WR #1 with the Jets. Quarterback Joe Flacco took a shine to Wilson. In his first two games with the Jets, Wilson tallied 12 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns. On ESPN, Wilson is ranked #9 among wide receivers, averaging 22.1 points in PPR leagues. If Wilson is available, grab him as your primary Week 3 waiver wire pickup.

GARRETT WILSON ARE YOU KIDDING ME 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zEaUFQbiyD — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) September 18, 2022

Jahan Dotson (WR, Washington Commanders)

The Commanders selected Dotson with the #16 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The rookie scored two touchdowns in his debut in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, including a game-winner. He added another score in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions. So far, Dotson tallied seven receptions for 99 yards and three touchdowns. He’s listed as the third wide receiver on the depth chart behind Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, but he’s playing like WR #1.

Really nice route by Jahan Dotson on the out-and-up, then tracks the ball fantastically well and shows off his great hands to pull in a critical catch for a TD pic.twitter.com/penSHfeglX — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Darrel Williams (RB, Arizona Cardinals)

Arizona starting running back James Conner went down with a sprained ankle in Week 2. The Cardinals suggested that Conner avoided a serious injury, but he’s listed as questionable for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. If you drafted Conner, then add Williams as a handcuff for the next few weeks. If you’re in a deep fantasy football league (12-14 teams), then consider Williams as a waiver wire pickup.

Williams leads the Cardinals in rushing with 59 yards for 7.4 yards per carry. Even though Williams split carries with Eno Benjamin after Conner exited Week 2, he took 80% of the snaps in the red zone. Williams scored eight touchdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, including six rushing scores.

Sleeper Pick: Evan Engram (TE, Jacksonville Jaguars)

If you need a tight end, take a flier on Evan Engram from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former New York Giants starting tight end signed with the Jaguars in the off-season. Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars’ offense looked good in the first two weeks of the season. New head coach Doug Pederson played quarterback in the NFL for over a decade, so he’s become a much-needed mentor for Lawrence. After an ugly rookie season under Urban Meyer in 2021, Lawrence looked lost and outright awful at times.

Under Pederson, a confident Lawrence has a better grasp of the pro passing game. That bodes well for other offensive players on the Jaguars, especially Engram, who is third on the team in total targets (12). Engram had four receptions in Week 1, but was targeted eight times in Week 2, catching seven passes. Overall, ESPN ranked Engram #12 on their tight end list. Engram has yet to catch a touchdown pass this season, but he has 11 receptions for 74 yards.