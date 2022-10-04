Fantasy Football Week 5 Pickups: Michael Gallup, George Pickens, Raheem Mostert, Geno Smith

Heading into the fifth week of the NFL season, it’s getting harder to find hidden gems and undervalued assets who haven’t been picked up by your fantasy football opponents. We pinpointed a couple of potential waiver wire additions to your NFL fantasy team in Week 5, including Michael Gallup (Dallas Cowboys), George Pickens (Pittsburgh Steelers), Raheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins), and Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks).

Geno Smith, quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, tosses one of two touchdowns against the Detroit Lions at Ford field. Smith is a popular fantasy football waiver wire pickup in Week 5. (Image: USA Today Sports)

The brutality of the NFL continues to be evident, with injuries in Week 4 to Tua Tagovailoa, Javonte Williams, Jonathan Taylor, Brian Hoyer, and Daniel Jones.

The Giants were down to Saquon Barkley at quarterback and running the wildcat after Jones suffered a serious ankle injury, and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor exited the game with a concussion.

In New England, Hoyer bounced early with a concussion, and rookie quarterback Bailey Zapppe got thrust into action. If Hoyer is out this week, the Patriots have no choice but to start Zappe.

There’s also a quarterback shuffle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mitch Trubisky got benched at halftime against the New York Jets in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett. For now, Pickettt will start in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.

Michael Gallup (WR, Dallas Cowboys)

Gallup returned to the starting lineup after he missed the first month of the season recovering from ACL surgery. Gallup had two catches for 24 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys’ blowout victory against the Washington Commanders in Week 4.

The Cowboys head to Hollywood to play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. Dak Prescott said he wants to play, but has problems gripping the ball after recovering from thumb surgery. If you ask team owner Jerry Jones, Prescott will be in the starting lineup. Backup QB Cooper Rush has done a bang-up job replacing Prescott.

Regardless of the quarterback, the Cowboys are thrilled to have Gallup back on the field, and he’d be a worthy waiver wire pick-up in Week 5 if you need a wide receiver.

George Pickens (WR, Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Steelers have a deep pool of wideouts. But it’s time for George Pickens to take center stage. The rookie from Georgia has caught 11 passes for 167 yards this season, but has yet to find the end zone.

In Week 4, Pickens had a breakout game with six catches for 102 yards and a touchdown against the New York Jets.

Pickens and fellow rookie Kenny Pickett developed a quick bond. The future looks bright in Pittsburgh with a Pickett-Pickens combo. Expect Pickens to shine after head Mike Tomlin promoted Pickett as the starting QB.

Raheem Mostert (RB, Miami Dolphins)

If your fantasy football team is thin at running back, then add Raheem Mostert. Mostert took more snaps than Chase Edmonds in the last three weeks with the Dolphins, including 75% of the rushes in Week 4. In the Thursday Night Football loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mostert rushed 15 times for 69 yards.

At this point, it looks like Mostert is RB #1 and Edmonds is RB #2.

Teddy Bridgewater will take over at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins with Tagovailoa in a concussion protocol. Expect more emphasis on the running game against the New York Jets in Week 5.

Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks)

It’s doubtful that Geno Smith is still available on your waiver wire. But if he’s out there, snatch him up for Week 5. Smith looks like he’s playing back in Morgantown, West Virginia, the home of his college team at West Virginia University.

Aside from an awful showing against a smothering San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 2, Smith put up at least 17 fantasy points every game this season. In Week 4’s shootout against the Detroit Lions, Smith unleashed 31.7 fantasy points.

Smith completed 75% of his passes this season as the most accurate passer in the NFL. In four games, he passed for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns. His QBR rating of 72.4 is ranked #5 in the NFL. In his last two weeks, Smith tossed for at least 320 yards and two touchdowns.

Based on Smith’s MVP-like performance this season, Seattle fans are whispering, “Russell Wilson who?”