NFL Sunday Finds The Saints Looking For Second Straight Win

Posted on: November 13, 2022, 10:47h.

Last updated on: November 13, 2022, 10:47h.

Week 10 of the NFL season is going to be full of interesting finales for the Sunday slate of games. Teams have continued to give bookmakers a hard time, and they will further that trend throughout today’s lineup.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave stretches out to catch a pass in the team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Saints face the Pittsburgh Steelers today as they look to capture their second straight win. (Image: Getty Images)

The schedule today includes the first-ever game in Germany, now underway. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the Seattle Seahawks in what will likely be a lopsided matchup.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Pirates are preparing to face off in a game that oddsmakers had a tough time calling. Later, the Green Bay Packers will host the Dallas Cowboys in a tough, ground-pounding match.

Saints Look For Relief

After a week off, which served to recover from injuries and prepare for the final stretch of the season, the Steelers are back on the gridiron. They face the Saints at home and, even though their campaign is not going as they expected, there’s still time to turn things around against a slipping Saints.

Saints Steelers Moneyline -110 -110 Spread 0 (-110) 0 (-110) Over/under O39 (-110) U39 (-110) Courtesy of Caesars

Alvin Kamara has had only one game of 100+ yards this season, but the Saints always count on him for big plays. They’ll need him again today, and the offensive line needs to give him room to work his magic. The good news is that the Steelers aren’t the best defending a ground attack.

The Saints will have to avoid mistakes if they hope to take control of the NFC South. They’re one game out despite having a 3-6 record, but have to make serious adjustments to the playbook. QB Andy Dalton has had success; however, he’s also been inconsistent this season.

The Steelers’ bye week should have produced a number of improvements. This season, QB Kenny Pickett has thrown for 962 yards and two TDs, but has also tossed eight interceptions. Refining his game is the key to Pittsburgh’s success.

These teams meet every four years, and the advantage has gone to the Saints. They have nine wins against seven losses, and have won four of the last five meetings. The fact that the oddsmakers had difficult choosing a winner shows what’s expected today.

The total is one of the lowest so far this season, although today’s game between the Arizona Cardinals and L.A. Rams is even lower. With the points these two are putting up this season, coupled with offensive issues for both squads, the under is the play.

The Pack Look For Upset

In one of the great classics in NFL history, a faded Packers host the Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is returning to Wisconsin for the first time since 2018 to face the team he led from 2006-2018.

Cowboys Packers Moneyline -205 +170 Spread -3.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Over/under O44.5 (-110) U44.5 (-110) Courtesy of Caesars

The Cowboys are 6-2 and second in the NFC East behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-0). They have been able to turn things around since last year and are now on a run toward the playoffs.

The Packers are also second, currently behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. However, their 3-6 record doesn’t bode well for the future. In addition, they’ve taken five straight losses, including one against the New York Jets and another against the Detroit Lions.

Despite the losses, the Packers have the necessary talent to beat the Cowboys. However, Dallas has had time to recharge with their bye week and are continuously improving. It would be difficult to back the Pack on the moneyline, but taking the over could prove lucrative.