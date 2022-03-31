Tiger Woods Masters Tease Continues, Oddsmakers Hope He Plays

Posted on: March 31, 2022, 01:12h.

Last updated on: March 31, 2022, 01:25h.

Tiger Woods always has the eyes and ears of the golf world. The media hawks have been circling Augusta National Golf Club since the 15-time major champion arrived on the property earlier this week.

Tiger Woods and caddy Joe LaCava warm up on the range before their Sunday round at the 2020 Masters on November 15. Speculation continues to swirl as to whether Woods will play in the 2022 tournament, set for April 7-10 at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. (Image: Getty)

Woods has kept quiet on whether he will play in the 2022 Masters, the tournament he’s won five times — which trails only Jack Nicklaus’ six. But where the 46-year-old Woods stands in his recovery from an SUV crash in February of 2021 that nearly ended his life remains uncertain.

Oddsmakers and golf fans most certainly hope Woods is healthy enough to play in the Masters, which is to tee off a week from today on Thursday, April 7. Sportsbooks across the country are reporting substantial Masters action on Tiger.

With his game unlikely to be sharp, oddsmakers are willing to take on more liability on Tiger. Because Woods hasn’t played competitively since the 2020 Masters — held in November that year after being postponed by the pandemic — oddsmakers aren’t overly concerned with the prospect of him winning. As a result, oddsmakers haven’t shortened their Woods Masters line despite the hearty action.

However, for oddsmakers to keep the bets on Woods winning a 16th major and sixth green jacket, Tiger must at least tee off next Thursday.

Will He or Won’t He?

Tiger’s jet touched down at Augusta Regional Airport earlier this week. Woods and his son Charlie were whisked away in a vehicle to Augusta National moments later.

Woods, according to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, played all 18 holes on Tuesday. He was joined by Charlie and close PGA Tour friend Justin Thomas.

“He looked good to me,” said one insider.

It’s all pure speculation, for now. Woods most recently commented on his potential return in mid-February at the Genesis Invitational, in which he serves as host.

I wish I could tell you when I’m playing again,” Woods said on February 16. “I want to know, but I don’t. My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well and hit short irons very well, but I haven’t done any long stuff seriously. I’m still working.”

Woods added that he’s still building up endurance. His accident severely damaged his right leg, to the point where doctors considered amputation.

Masters Odds

The Tiger Woods Masters speculation will continue to boil over the next week, until he makes an announcement. The Masters website still lists Woods as one of the 91 players in the field.

DraftKings has Woods at 40/1 to win the 2022 Masters. But Tiger can still be had as long as 66/1 at PointsBet. The latter sportsbook wants all the Woods action it can field. The operator says Woods is responsible for the second-most bets on its Masters market.

The consensus among other leading sportsbooks is Woods at 50/1. That’s the current line at FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and Barstool Sportsbook.

At 50/1, Woods’ 2022 Masters odds are better than numerous notable players who could muster a Sunday run around Amen Corner. They include former Masters winners Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia at 66/1, plus major champions Justin Rose (66/1), Gary Woodland (100/1), and Francesco Molinari (125/1).