AFC Championship Game Delivers For the Kansas City Chiefs, Rapper Drake

Posted on: January 30, 2023, 03:35h.

Last updated on: January 30, 2023, 03:35h.

It was a wild ride for NFL fans and bettors on Sunday, with the AFC and NFC Championships showing polar opposite performances. Drake, the rapper and face of Stake.com, had a good day, winning back some of the losses he has picked up in high-profile bets over the past year.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the AFC Championship game on Sunday. The Chiefs’ victory was also good news for rapper Drake, who reportedly bet $1.1M on them to win. (Image: Associated Press)

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, will play in a Super Bowl for the first time since 2018. That year, they took down QB Tom Brady and his New England Patriots. Hurts finished the NFC title game going 15-of-25 passing for 121 yards and had a rushing touchdown (39 yards rushing total).

The Kansas City Chiefs made it to Super Bowl LVII after defeating the Bengals 23-20 for the AFC title. It was a special night for QB Patrick Mahomes, as he was finally able to beat Bengals QB Joe Burrow with the support of his offensive line.

Eagles Put Up Unstoppable Performance

Philadelphia committed most of its offense against San Francisco to the run as all four of its touchdowns were on the ground. In addition to Hurts, Miles Sanders Boston Scott combined for three scores in a packed Lincoln Financial Field stadium in Philadelphia.

QB Brock Purdy didn’t seem like the athlete that turned the Niners’ season around and let them advance this far. However, he can’t take the blame for the loss.

San Fran’s offense was no match for an Eagles defense that was a destructive, unstoppable machine for the entire game. Not even tight end Christian McCaffrey, for all his efforts, was able to make a real difference for the 49ers.

It became obvious late in the fourth that the Niners, down 31-7, were out of control. Tempers flared and a fight broke out, leading to the ejection of Niners offensive lineman Trent Williams and Eagles free safety K’Von Wallace. If San Fran had had that same intensity earlier in the contest, perhaps the outcome would have been different.

Chiefs And Bengals To The Wire

In the first quarter, the Chiefs took the lead on Harrison Butker’s 43-yard field goal. But the onslaught continued with a TD thanks to Mahomes’ 14-yard pass to Travis Kelce.

But the Cincinnati Bengals pulled back after two field goals. First, kicker Evan McPherson connected from 30 yards and then later from 23 yards. At halftime, the scoreboard read 13-6 in favor of the Chiefs.

Joe Burrow with the old "I'm going to throw it up to Ja'Marr Chase in double-coverage on fourth down" and it somehow works. This game is bonkers #Bengals #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/gEoMVyuJPX — John Breech (@johnbreech) January 30, 2023

For the second half, both offenses (and the referees) put on a show and the Bengals were able to find their groove. By late in the fourth, the game was tied at 20 when disaster struck for the Bengals.

That disaster’s name is Joseph Ossai. The Bengals defensive end took out Mahomes after the QB had stepped out of bounds after picking up a first down. Eight seconds on the clock, and the Chiefs pick up another 15 yards for free to move to about the Bengals’ 20. A field goal later, the game was over.

That was good news for the Chiefs, who go to the Super Bowl for the third time since 2019 (they took the Lombardi Trophy that year). It was also good for Drake. He reportedly bet $1.1 million on the Chiefs to win and almost doubled his money when they did.

Of course, at least on paper, he’s still in the hole. Drake recently bet $1 million that Argentina would win the World Cup final, but they lost. He also bet $2 million that Israel Adesanya would beat Alex Pereira in UFC 281. That didn’t work out, either. A bet of over $624K on a two-leg soccer parlay bet last October had a similar outcome.

The Kelce Clan Clash

Super Bowl LVII Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles will be marked by a family clash. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will collide with his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce. It will be the first time that two brothers face each other as players in Super Sunday.

The two brothers each have a Super Bowl ring to their credit. Jason Kelce was the first when he was part of the group that gave Philly its title against Brady.

For his part, Travis Kelce is making his third Super Bowl appearance, and the only ring he has is from Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers. One or the other is about to take the lead in the family Super Bowl ring feud.

Currently, and still with plenty of time before the big game, the Eagles – and Jason – are favored to win.