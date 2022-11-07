Brady Sets New NFL Records As the Bucs Hang On For The Win

Posted on: November 7, 2022, 03:51h.

Last updated on: November 7, 2022, 03:51h.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the L.A. Rams 16-13 on NFL Sunday, although it wasn’t exactly a pretty game. Still, it was redemption for QB Tom Brady in a season that has otherwise been disappointing.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady throws a pass during the team’s game against the L.A. Rams. The Bucs barely won, but Brady set new records on the field. (Image: NFL.com)

Tom Brady now has 100,000 passing yards in the NFL, including playoff appearances. He is the first player in league history to reach the mark, and followed that with a 55th game-winning drive. That surpassed former QB Peyton Manning’s record.

While the Bucs game was going to get most of the attention of the day, the Seattle Seahawks were making waves of their own. They were underdogs against the Arizona Cardinals, but QB Geno Smith continues to prove oddsmakers wrong.

Bucs Get CPR To Stay Alive

Despite a strong start in yesterday’s game, the Bucs had difficulty getting anything done offensively. A couple of field goals from Ryan Succop were the only bright spots against the Rams’ duo of QB Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Brady and the Bucs continued to struggle for most of the game. It was not until the last quarter – and the last 10 seconds – when Brady connected the victory pass with his tight end, Cade Otton. The Bucs defense held off an attempted siege by the Rams, relegating them to 3-5 and third in the NFC West.

Brady finished with just 280 total yards and a TD pass, while Stafford only managed to accumulate 164. However, the Bucs’ win was good enough to allow their star QB to raise the bar for future QBs.

It was also a boost to his self-confidence. Now almost completely unincumbered, Brady has already announced that he’ll return next year.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

With this result, the Bucs were able to tie the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South with a 5-4 record. Tampa Bay has picked up two wins in a row, while Atlanta lost to the L.A. Chargers 20-17 yesterday.

Oddsmakers had the Bucs winning the game and, although ugly, a win’s a win. The final score didn’t come anywhere close to the 42-point Over/Under, as has been the case with the majority of the games this season.

Pick-Six Can’t Save The Cards

As the Seahawks and Cardinals faced each other on a division rivalry Sunday, the Seahawks were superior in form and substance. The Cards had Kyler Murray at the helm, but he could barely complete 25 of 35 attempts for 175 passing yards and two aerial TDs. The running game was lackluster, as well, only adding 122 yards among five players.

In contrast, Smith had 275 passing yards and completed two TD passes. He had one pick-six in the third quarter, but not even that was enough to give Arizona, who had an early lead, a chance at being a real threat.

Seattle worked its magic off the legs of running back Kenneth Walker, who had 109 rushing yards. Combined, the Seahawks ran the ball 170 yards on their way to a comfortable 31-21 victory.

With that, the Seahawks take the lead in the NFC West with a 6-3 record. Arizona, however, has bottomed out at 3-6.

The Cards’ woes continue, and some changes inside the club might be coming. They were the favorites to win the game, but the Seahawks continue to surprise everyone this season. Although about 60% of the totals stay under, this one beat the mark of around 49 to provide Over bettors a little relief.

Next Sunday should be really interesting. The Seahawks and the Bucs meet in Munich, Germany, to give the NFL its first-ever game in the country.