Nevada’s Silver Strike Casino Robbed by Armed Suspects, Duo on the Loose

Posted on: April 7, 2022, 10:28h.

Last updated on: April 7, 2022, 10:53h.

Deputies are on the lookout for two men who held up the Silver Strike Casino early Wednesday morning. It is located in Silver Springs, Nev.

Nevada’s Silver Strike Casino. pictured above. Two robbers held up the casino on Wednesday. They remain on the loose today. (Image: Silver Strike Casino)

The bandits entered the gaming property at about 4 am. One of them had a semiautomatic handgun.

Before fleeing, they stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The robbers apparently drove away in a white GMC SUV, the sheriff’s statement said. It had a roof rack and tinted windows.

The bandits were believed to have been traveling west on Highway 50 after the robbery. They next drove to USA Parkway toward Interstate 80, deputies said. The casino is located about 41 miles east of Reno, Nev.

It was unclear from a Lyon County Sheriff’s office statement if the money came from casino visitors or the cashier’s cage. No one was believed to have been injured during the heist.

Detailed Descriptions

The sheriff’s office released the following descriptions. Both were either white or possibly Hispanic.

The man carrying the firearm was wearing a mask, pants, and latex gloves. All of these were blue. He was also wearing a black hoodie. The other man was wearing a black jacket, gray sweatshirt, white N-95 face mask, and black, Vans-type shoes.

The sheriff’s office also revealed that the casino has surveillance video and photos of the suspects.

Several posters on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, which provided details on the robbery, complained about increased crime. For instance, Kelly Ann Barr posted, “Crime has gotten soooo out of hand, crazy!!”

Prior Nevada Holdups

There have been other robberies at Nevada casinos during recent months. For example, now-suspended Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Officer Caleb Mitchell Rogers is facing several charges for three Nevada gaming property holdups. He has pled not guilty in the federal cases stemming from the theft of about $164,000.

Last month, Rogers, 33, was indicted by a federal grand jury on three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and a single count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He also faces other charges in state court for the alleged robberies.

State charges include two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a weapon, and attempted robbery, reported KSNV, a local TV station.

In one incident, Rogers is accused of a holdup of the Red Rock casino on Nov. 12, 2021. He allegedly robbed $73,810 from a cashier’s cage. He is also accused of the robbery of the Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas on Jan. 6. He allegedly stole $11,500 from that cashier’s cage.

On Feb. 27, Rogers allegedly stole about $78,898 from the Rio Casino Sportsbook. The money eventually was recovered and returned to the casino, KSNV said. Rogers allegedly threatened to shoot a Rio casino worker during the heist.