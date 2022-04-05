Las Vegas Police Officer Accused in Casino Robberies Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Court

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officer accused in three Nevada gaming property holdups appeared in Nevada federal court on Friday. He plead not guilty in the federal cases stemming from the theft of about $164,000.

LVMPD Officer Caleb Mitchell Rogers in a mug shot, pictured above. He was suspended without pay and faces several charges for three casino holdups. (Image: LVMPD)

US Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler scheduled a jury trial to start on May 23 for the charges against Caleb Mitchell Rogers.

Last month, Rogers, 33, was indicted by a federal grand jury on three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and a single count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

If convicted, Rogers faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of interference with commerce by robbery. He also faces life imprisonment for brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, if convicted on that charge. Rogers remained in federal custody as of early this week.

He also faces other charges in state court for the alleged robberies. Those cases are pending. State charges include two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a weapon, and attempted robbery, KSNV, a local TV station, reported.

In one incident, Rogers is accused in a holdup of the Red Rock casino on Nov. 12, 2021. He allegedly robbed $73,810 from a cashier’s cage. He fled the gaming property in a pick-up truck.

He is also accused in the robbery of the Aliante casino in North Las Vegas on Jan. 6. He allegedly stole $11,500 from that cashier’s cage. He fled in a white Volkswagen.

Threats, Violence, Cops Said

In addition, on Feb. 27, Rogers allegedly stole about $78,898 from the Rio Casino Sportsbook. The money eventually was recovered and returned to the casino, KSNV said.

Rogers allegedly threatened to a shoot a Rio casino worker during the heist.

Get away from the money, I’ve got a gun, I will shoot you,” Rogers allegedly said during the holdup. “This isn’t your money. It’s not worth losing your life over it.”

He also allegedly shoved one female sportsbook employee. She then fell onto the floor.

After fleeing from the sportsbook, Rogers was confronted by casino security guards on the pavement near a casino parking garage. Rogers then allegedly brandished his firearm.

He then threatened a guard, “Are you willing to be shot over this? I’m going to shoot you! Go ahead and shoot me now,” according to a police report cited by KSNV.

Guards Grab Gun, Tackle Suspect

But the guard “clamped his hand around the gun Caleb was holding, stopping Caleb from firing a round,” the report adds. The guard then grabbed the firearm from Rogers’ hand. Other guards then tackled the suspect onto the pavement, the report adds.