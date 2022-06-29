MGM Grand Casino Accident Sends Pedestrian to Hospital, Serious Injuries

Posted on: June 29, 2022, 09:18h.

Last updated on: June 29, 2022, 02:26h.

A pedestrian walking in the street near Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Hotel and Casino Tuesday was struck by an SUV. Both the driver and the pedestrian were taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, pictured above. A pedestrian was struck by an SUV Tuesday near the casino. There were serious injuries. (Image: Wikimedia)

The pedestrian was trying to run across eastbound lanes on Tropicana Avenue when he was hit, according to police. The individual was walking outside a marked crosswalk at the tine, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The SUV slowed to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but it appears a Ford 150 truck struck the back of the SUV. The impact from the collision led the SUV to strike the pedestrian, KLAS said. The 19-year-old driver of the truck was not injured in the accident.

The pedestrian suffered what were described as critical injuries, KLAS, a local TV station reported. Authorities did not release an updated condition on the pedestrian as of early Wednesday. The 45-year-old driver of the SUV, a Ford Expedition, had less serious injuries.

The accident was reported to the police at about 6:40 pm Tuesday. The accident led to the eastbound lanes of Tropicana Avenue to close Tuesday evening between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continued to investigate the accident on Wednesday.

SUV Strikes Pedestrian in March

In March, another pedestrian was injured in a traffic accident. A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck by an SUV on the Las Vegas Strip on March 1. He was listed in critical condition at University Medical Center hours after the accident, police added.

The SUV, described as a Ford Escape, was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard when the accident took place in March. The driver had a green light. The pedestrian was in the crosswalk, despite having a “Don’t Walk” signal, police said.

A portion of the northbound Strip lanes was closed to traffic for several hours between the Mandalay Bay and the Tropicana Las Vegas gaming properties, according to KLAS.

The incident took place near the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and West Reno Avenue. The site is near the Luxor Hotel & Casino.

MGM Grand Stabbing

In January, in an unrelated incident, a lot at the MGM Grand was the site of a triple stabbing. Two unnamed women and an unnamed man were stabbed on Jan. 9. Each of the victims survived.

In March, Bradley Pitts, 26, was arrested in Maywood, Ill. He was nabbed by the Cook County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and members of the US Marshals’ Great Lakes Regional Task Force.

Nevada authorities charged him with three counts of battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in bodily harm, KLAS said.