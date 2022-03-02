Las Vegas Strip Pedestrian Struck by SUV, Hospitalized with Critical Injuries

A 36-year-old pedestrian was fighting for his life after he was struck by an SUV on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday, according to Metro police. He was listed in critical condition at University Medical Center hours after the accident, police add.

The incident took place at 5 pm near the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and West Reno Avenue, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The site is near the Luxor Hotel & Casino.

The Strip Closed to Northbound Traffic

A portion of the northbound Strip lanes was closed to traffic for several hours between the Mandalay Bay and the Tropicana Las Vegas gaming properties, according to KLAS, a local TV station. It reopened by 10:45 pm.

The road closure initially allowed emergency personnel to treat the victim. After he was transported to the hospital, police continued to investigate the accident scene, so they needed to keep traffic from the busy thoroughfare.

An updated condition on the injured pedestrian was not immediately available on Wednesday. Police did not detail his injuries, though the Review-Journal described them as “substantial.”

The man’s name was not released by Metro police. They did say he lives in North Las Vegas.

The SUV, described as a 2015 Ford Escape, was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard when the accident took place. The driver had a green light. The pedestrian was in the crosswalk, despite having a “Don’t Walk” signal, Metro police said.

Metro Lt. Greg Phenis added that initial evidence did not suggest the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the accident took place, the Review-Journal said. No other injuries were reported.

Injuries from Prior Accidents on Strip

The Strip has seen other accidents with either serious or fatal injuries. For instance, in August, a man injured in an Aug. 5 Las Vegas motorcycle crash died later in the month. The accident was at the Strat Hotel, Casino, and Skypod on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The motorcycle was heading south on Las Vegas Boulevard. When it got to north of Bob Stupak Avenue, it collided with a Nissan Altima near the entrance to the casino’s valet area.

The motorcycle was being operated “recklessly,” witnesses told police, the Review-Journal reported.