Maryland Casino Kidnapper Gets 13-Year Sentence, Feds Announce

Posted on: June 28, 2022, 07:31h.

Last updated on: June 28, 2022, 07:31h.

A co-defendant in a Maryland casino kidnapping and bloody assault was sentenced this week to prison. His incarceration is for 13 years.

Maryland federal Judge George J. Hazel, pictured above. This week, he sentenced a defendant in a casino kidnapping. (Image: Law & Crime)

Upon his release, Darius “Mup” Lawrence Young, 30, of Washington, DC, will be placed on five years of supervised release, Maryland federal Judge George J. Hazel said when sentencing Young on Monday.

Young was sentenced for conspiracy to commit kidnapping and possession of firearms and ammunition by a felon, according to US Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron. Young had in his possession an assault-rifle-style pistol, and three other firearms.

Authorities have not revealed the identity of the casino in Maryland.

Violent Scheme

On Feb. 3, 2021, Darius Young, Anthony Erik Hebron, Christopher Young, Lamar Perkins, and another suspect collaborated in a plot to kidnap a victim from the casino, prosecutors said.

Hebron and the unnamed suspect met the victim at the casino. They promised to get the victim women if he went with them to Washington, DC. He agreed and got into the car.

Hebron then aimed a gun at the victim. Several suspects allegedly stole the victim’s wallet, cell phone, hotel room key, and watch.

They then allegedly ordered the victim to turn over the code for his hotel safe. He refused. Hebron allegedly struck the victim in the forehead with the firearm.

He then relented. The victim told his assailants the code. Some of the suspects stole items from the hotel room.

The victim then was forced to go into a boiler room inside a Washington, DC apartment building. The victim was repeatedly beaten, threatened, and asked for information about personal items in the hotel room, authorities said.

Later, suspects stole a gaming system, $1,500 worth of casino chips, and about $6,000 in cash from the hotel room, prosecutors said.

The victim eventually was able to leave the basement. He suffered a bloody wound on his forehead, a broken nose, and cuts on his mouth and eye while abducted, prosecutors added.

The following month, Darius Young’s residence was searched. Authorities found two loaded .40-caliber pistols, as well as a .223-caliber assault-rifle-style pistol loaded with 23 rounds of ammo, prosecutors said. The assault-rifle-style pistol was a “ghost gun” — indicating it was privately made, prosecutors explained.

A loaded 9mm pistol and approximately 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine were also seized in the residence. A digital scale and firearms magazine with nine rounds of 9mm ammo were also taken by authorities as evidence.

Prison Sentences

Anthony “Pain” Hebron, 29, Lamar Jamal Perkins, 28, and Christopher Allen Young, “40,” age 27, each of Washington, DC, have pled guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the case, prosecutors said.

Hebron is expected to be sentenced to 14 years on Aug. 8. Christopher Young was sentenced to 126 months in prison on May 4. Perkins was sentenced to 10 years in prison on May 23.