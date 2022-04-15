Maryland Casino Kidnappers Plead Guilty, Face Over a Decade in Prison

April 15, 2022

April 15, 2022

Two Washington, DC men entered guilty pleas this week to a Maryland casino kidnapping, beating, and robbery. The name of the gaming property was never released by federal officials.

Maryland US Attorney Erek L. Barron, pictured above. He recently announced guilty pleas in a casino-related kidnapping. (Image: Danielle E. Gaines/Maryland Matters)

Anthony Erik Hebron, also known as “Pain,” 23, and Darius Lawrence Young, also known as “Mup,” 29, entered the pleas to a conspiracy to commit kidnapping charge. Young also plead guilty to a possession of firearms and ammunition by a felon charge.

Under a plea agreement, Young will be sentenced to between 12 and 13.5 years in prison. Hebron will be sentenced to 14 years in prison, the agreement says.

In February, two co-defendants, Christopher Young, known as “40,” age 26, also of Washington, and Lamar Perkins, 28, also of Washington, entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

The incident took place on Feb. 3, 2021. Two of the men promised a would-be kidnapping victim they would get him a woman for a date if he went with them from the casino to Washington, DC.

Once in a car, Hebron allegedly aimed a firearm at the victim. They then stole his wallet, cell phone, hotel room key, and a $500 watch, prosecutors said.

Struck with Firearm

The suspects also demanded the passcode for the safe in the victim’s room. He refused. Hebron then used the gun to strike the victim in the forehead, prosecutors said. Eventually, the victim gave the men the passcode.

Some of the suspects went back to the hotel and allegedly stole contents from the safe and the room. Among the items taken were a gaming system, $1,500 worth of casino chips, and about $6,000.

The chips were from an MGM casino, officials added. It is unclear if the incident involved an MGM gaming property.

The other suspects forced the victim to a boiler room in an apartment building located in Washington, DC. While there, the victim was assaulted, threatened, and they demanded the victim’s PIN number for an ATM card, prosecutors said. The bandits agreed to share the proceeds from the robbery.

At one point in the scheme, the victim heard the threat, if he “gets feisty, I don’t want to have to crush him,” prosecutors revealed. He was also threatened, “If the police come, or anything come, I got your address. Mom … your little brother, all them is gone,” prosecutors said.

Victim Suffered Wounds, Cuts

The victim was eventually located by police. He suffered a forehead wound, a broken nose, as well as mouth and eye cuts.