Man Punched on Las Vegas Strip Near Casinos, Dies Short Time Later

Posted on: February 28, 2021, 06:01h.

Last updated on: February 28, 2021, 07:14h.

A man died after getting punched and then falling to the ground on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday morning. The assailant was arrested a short time later on a murder charge.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department SUVs shown here. Metro police arrested a suspect on a murder charge for allegedly punching a man on the Strip who later died. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The incident was seen by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers who were monitoring surveillance cameras shortly before 4:30 am.

It took place at Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South. Several casinos are located nearby.

The incident began with the victim and an unnamed woman walking on a pedestrian bridge. They passed by Brandon Leath, 33.

Leath started yelling at them. He began following the couple.

The pair went down an escalator. Leath ran down the escalator going in the opposite direction. He stood at the base of the escalator. Then, Leath and the man began to argue once again.

Leath then allegedly punched the man. He fell to the ground and appeared unconscious. Leath ran away.

Police and emergency crews reached the crime scene. The injured man was transported to Las Vegas Valley’s Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

A short time later, he was pronounced dead. Later on Sunday, police located Leath.

Leath Charged with Murder

He was charged with murder and was placed in the Clark County Detention Center.

The case will be turned over to local courts. If convicted, Leath could face life in prison.

The police investigation was continuing as of Sunday, according to KSNV, a local TV station. Also, the victim’s identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, KLAS, another local TV station, said. The cause and category of death will also be released by the local coroner.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the website: https://crimestoppersofnv.com/

Operation Persistent Pressure Curbs Crime

Since last year, there has been an uptick in violent crime along the Strip. Several people were hospitalized after shootings and other violence took place on or near the Strip.

In response, Metro police and other law enforcement agencies initiated a selective enforcement program called “Operation Persistent Pressure.”

It was in effect on Friday and Saturday nights between Sept. 18 and Dec. 20. During the three months, cops arrested 1,229 people and confiscated 64 guns.

In January, Metro Police Capt. Dori Koren said the crime wave on the Strip “was resolved, to some extent. We made tremendous progress in dealing with the violent crime that you saw in our tourist corridor,” he said.

Police blamed much of the recent uptick in violence on the Strip, and in other areas popular with tourists, on out-of-town visitors and gang members.