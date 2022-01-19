Man Dies at Seven Mile Casino After Struggle with Security

Posted on: January 19, 2022, 10:41h.

Last updated on: January 19, 2022, 10:41h.

Police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man who lost consciousness during a struggle with security at Seven Mile Casino, a card club in Chula Vista, Calif.

The Seven Mile Casino in Chula Vista, Calif. An unnamed man died after he was wrestled to the floor by security staff. (Image: World Casino Directory)

Authorities say the man stopped breathing after engaging in a “physical altercation” with security officers shortly before 9pm Monday.

Paramedics attempted to revive the man at the scene before transporting him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has been withheld pending family notification, police said.

Wrestled to the Ground

The man had been banned from the casino two days prior, allegedly for being violent towards staff, according to a press release from the Chula Vista Police Department.

On that occasion, he was advised he was no longer welcome at the casino, and if he returned, he would be arrested for trespassing.

When he reappeared on Monday evening, security asked him to leave, which he did. But he returned a short while later and allegedly assaulted staff while trying to gain access.

Three security officers then wrestled him to the ground. The man continued to struggle, and then lost consciousness.

The Chula Vista Police Department’s Crimes of Violence Unit is investigating the incident and working to determine the circumstances of the case. No arrests have been made but the security staff involved in the incident have been identified and cooperating with the investigation,” the department said.

“The Chula Vista Police Department is currently trying to locate witnesses to this incident. Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.”

Bad Press

The last time Seven Mile Casino hit the headlines was 2015, when it was caught up in a federal money laundering investigation, along with the Palomar Club in San Diego and several Las Vegas casinos.

The venues were accused of facilitating money laundering for a $10 million illegal gambling ring led by poker player “Fat” Dave Stroj.

Following sweeping indictments that charged 25 people with illegal gambling, the casino’s former owner Harvey Souza lost his state gambling license, was barred from managing a card club, and was fined was $200,000 for anti-money laundering failures.

The Souza family had owned the card room, formerly known as the Village Club, for 70 years.

In 2017, Souza sold it to the Stones Group, which also operates Stones Gambling Hall in Citrus Heights, Sacramento County.