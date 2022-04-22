Louisiana’s Boomtown Casino Mistakenly Sends Trio to Occupied Room, Leads to Theft

Posted on: April 22, 2022, 08:42h.

Last updated on: April 22, 2022, 11:12h.

The thieves stole an unspecified amount of cash, a firearm, and a cellphone from Bossier City, La., Boomtown Casino Hotel. The theft occurred after a clerk sent the three suspects to an occupied room by accident.

Bossier City, Louisiana’s Boomtown Casino Hotel, pictured above. Three guests were mistakenly sent to an occupied room there. They stole items from the room. (Image: Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau)

The trio had checked into the casino at about 5:20 pm on April 4, KTAL, a local TV station, reported.

They were given a key to the room. Instead of informing the front desk about the error, they stole the cash, a keyless entry device for a Jaguar, sifted through luggage, and an iPhone 11. The suspects then located the SUV in the casino lot. They used the remote key to enter the SUV and took more money and a handgun from the vehicle.

At about 9 pm that same night, they fled in a 2007 black Chevy Tahoe. They never bothered to check out of the casino hotel.

In a Facebook post, local authorities in Bossier City announced that they are on the lookout for the suspects. Two are women and the third is a man.

Recent Casino Robbery

A man remains on the loose after he robbed Louisiana’s Lucky Dollar Casino early Easter Sunday morning. He stole an unspecified amount of cash from the Greensburg gaming property.

During the robbery, the suspect displayed what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun. He then fled southeast toward Old Highway 10, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa said. A description of the suspect was released by authorities later this week.

He is believed to be about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, of medium build. While at the casino, he was wearing a blue and gray or blue and white hoodie, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored rubber boots. Casino staff also said he had a soft-spoken voice.

Bomb Threats

A year ago, a casino security guard in Bossier City was charged with allegedly calling in two bomb threats to his place of employment. He worked at Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino.

The bomb threats were called into the Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino on March 26, 2021. Police and firefighters searched the property. No devices were found.

Darell Ligin Davis, 21, of Shreveport, was arrested on April 28. He was charged with two counts of communicating false information about a planned arson.

Police did not give a motive for Davis’ alleged actions. It was not immediately known how the case was adjudicated.