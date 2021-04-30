Bossier City Casino Security Guard Charged for Allegedly Making Two Bomb Threats

Posted on: April 30, 2021, 01:09h.

Last updated on: April 30, 2021, 01:09h.

A casino security guard in Bossier City, La., has been charged with allegedly calling in two bomb threats to his place of employment.

The booking photo of Darell Ligin Davis is seen. Louisiana State Police say Davis, a security guard at a Bossier City casino, called in fake bomb threats to his employer. (Image: Louisiana State Police)

The Louisiana State Police (LSP) said its Gaming Enforcement Division and Bossier City Field Office arrested Darell Ligin Davis, 21, of Shreveport on Wednesday, April 28. He has been charged with two counts of communicating false information of a planned arson. Davis was booked into the Bossier Parish Jail where he remains on $50,000 bond.

Police say they were notified by the Horseshoe Bossier City Hotel & Casino on March 26, 2021 regarding two bomb threats called in. State troopers, along with the Bossier City Police Department, Bossier City Fire Department, and the Bossier City Bomb Squad, responded to investigate. A search of the casino property was conducted, but no devices were found.

Investigation Leads to Davis

The Louisiana State Police said in a release yesterday that investigators were able to link Davis to the bomb threats after obtaining search warrants and subpoenas for the associated phone numbers.

Police say the calls were made from two separate voice over internet protocol (VOIP) numbers. VOIP is a technology that allows someone to make a voice call using broadband internet, Skype being one common provider.

On April 28, 2021, Davis met with LSP at the Horseshoe Casino. It was determined that Davis was the person responsible for making the two bomb threats on March 26, 2021. He was then arrested and charged with communicating false information of a planned arson (two counts) and booked into Bossier Parish Jail,” the release explained.

Police did not give a motive for Davis’ alleged actions.

Louisiana law says that anyone found guilty of communicating false information of arson or attempted arson “shall be imprisoned at hard labor for not more than 15 years.”

In Louisiana, “hard labor” typically refers to incarceration. However, prisoners in the state are often subjected to actual hard labor working in fields on little to no pay, something critics have labeled as modern-day slavery.

The Louisiana State Penitentiary — commonly known as Angola — has operated as a maximum-security prison farm since its opening in the early 1900s. Inmates cultivate, harvest, and process an array of crops on the 18,000 acres of land the prison sits. The prison, which houses the state’s death row and execution chambers, has long been criticized for its harsh living conditions.

Casino Bomb Threats

The Bossier City bomb threat arrest was announced on the same day that police in Nevada arrested a man who they allege threatened to blow up planes and shoot people at McCarran International Airport.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department charged Andrew Greco, 52, of Stateline, Nv., with communicating a false bomb threat and making a threat in an act of terrorism.

Greco was arrested at the South Point Hotel Casino south of the Las Vegas Strip where he was staying.