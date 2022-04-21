Lucky Dollar Casino Armed Robber Sought by Louisiana Cops After Easter Holdup

Posted on: April 21, 2022, 04:49h.

Last updated on: April 21, 2022, 04:49h.

A man remains on the lamb after he robbed Louisiana’s Lucky Dollar Casino early Easter Sunday morning. He stole an unspecified amount of cash from the Greensburg gaming property.

Greensburg, Louisiana Lucky Dollar Casino released this picture above of a suspected robber. He fled after stealing money from the gaming venue. (Image: Lucky Dollar Casino)

During the robbery, the suspect displayed what appears to be a semi-automatic handgun. Police were notified at about 6 am.

The suspect then fled southeast toward Old Highway 10, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa said. A description of the suspect was released by authorities later this week.

He is believed to be a light-skinned black, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, of medium build. While at the casino, he was wearing a blue and gray or blue and white hoodie, dark colored pants, and dark colored rubber boots.

Casino staff also said he had a soft-spoken voice. No one was injured.

Local police ask that anyone with information on the robbery, contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com. Click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip! to provide information.

The casino is located in Greenburg, Louisiana. Greensburg is some 48 miles northeast of Baton Rouge.

Student Loan Theft

In an unrelated incident, last month a Baton Rouge man was convicted in connection with the theft of 250 student loans. The defendant, Elliott Sterling, 33, was convicted of 15 counts of wire fraud, financial aid fraud, and money laundering. It was done in part to fund an excessive casino gambling habit.

Federal prosecutors said Sterling used sham paperwork to enroll individuals in classes at Baton Rouge Community College. He illegally obtained $1.4 million in financial aid on their behalf.

Through his company, Sterling Educational Consulting, LLC, the defendant told some of the students that he could help them get financial aid that they would not need to repay.

He then spent $256,000 of the money at casinos in Louisiana, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, according to court documents.

Recent Casino Robbery

Elsewhere, Sparks, Nevada police were continuing to search for the robbers who held up a man at Sierra Sid’s Casino earlier this week. No one appeared to have suffered injuries during the incident.

Initially, local police were notified that a stabbing took place at the Sparks gaming property at about 3:40 am Monday. But when officers arrived, it turned out it was a holdup.

It appears many of those involved had possessed some type of weapons, KRNV, a local TV station, reported. A victim was located inside the casino.

He explained he had been robbed. It appears he was not stabbed. It was unclear how much money or personal items were stolen from the man.