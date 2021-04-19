Louisiana Casino Theft Leads to Suspect Crashing Car, Hospitalization

Posted on: April 19, 2021, 02:50h.

Last updated on: April 19, 2021, 02:50h.

A 22-year-old man allegedly scooped up $1,300 from a cash register at a Duson, La. gaming property over the weekend. It was his third theft from the same casino, but this time after fleeing he crashed his car and wound up in a hospital, police reveal.

Police stand by a crashed car. The driver of the car previously allegedly stole $1,300 from a Louisiana casino. (Image: Duson Police Department)

The suspect, identified as Triston Dupuis of Opelousas, La. allegedly grabbed the cash around noon on Saturday when casino employees were interacting with other customers, KLFY, a local TV station, reported.

The incident was videotaped on casino surveillance cameras, KFLY said. Cops were looking at the video, and Dupuis returned to allegedly try to steal more money, police said.

A police officer spotted him and started to run after Dupuis. But the suspect reached his Nissan Versa and drove off.

A short time later, Dupuis crashed the car into trees in Lafayette, police said. That is about 15 miles east of Duson.

Officers had followed Dupuis in a high-speed chase, police add.

After the crash, Dupuis was trapped in the Nissan. Lafayette firefighters extricated him.

Dupuis in Serious Condition

Dupuis was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. But he was listed in serious condition over the weekend, police said.

Dupuis was to be charged with two counts of theft, police told KLFY. He will also be charged with single counts of theft, aggravated flight, resisting an officer, and possession of marijuana, KLFY add.

He will be booked on the charges after his release from the hospital, police said. The name of the casino was not identified in local news reports.

Suspect in Prior Casino Thefts

Dupuis is a suspect in two prior thefts at the same casino, police claim. One involved over $1,000 and the other was about $300, police said.

Lafayette Police say they also have an outstanding arrest warrant for Dupuis for a domestic abuse allegation case earlier this month.

