Live! Casinos Reworks Rewards Program, Expand Loyalty Offering for Top Patrons

Posted on: March 27, 2023, 01:13h.

Last updated on: March 27, 2023, 01:47h.

Patrons enrolled in the loyalty program for Live! casinos will soon see new benefits and an overall enhanced member benefit scheme.

Live! Casino Hotel Philadelphia team members seek to sign up customers for the casino’s Live! Rewards program at the Cherry Hill Mall. Live! casinos have a new loyalty scheme for 2023. (Image: Live! Casino Hotel Philadelphia)

The Cordish Companies, the Baltimore-based gaming and hospitality firm that operates Live!-branded casinos in Maryland and Pennsylvania, announced Monday an overhaul of its Live! Rewards program. Officials with the casino operator said the update to the nationally award-winning loyalty initiative will enhance the guest experience for gamblers and patrons across its portfolio.

Cordish operates Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover near Baltimore-Washington International (BWI) airport. The company additionally runs Live! Casino Hotel Philadelphia in the city’s Stadium District, and Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Westmoreland, Pa.

Cordish reworking its loyalty scheme has most to do with improving benefits for its best customers. Live! Rewards has six tiers, from “Classic” to “Chairman’s Club.”

While “Classic” cardholders won’t see any changes this year, members at the “Gold” level and above will see new benefits, with the most improvements reserved for the casinos’ upper echelon of patrons.

USA Today readers last year named Live! Rewards one of the top 10 casino loyalty programs in the US. The program ranked second behind only Caesars Rewards on the media outlet’s 10 Best Players Clubs.

Travel Credits, Experiences

Live! casino’s updated rewards program is headlined by the company’s Chairman’s Club, which this year will offer “Live! Experiences.” The program’s expansion will offer Chairman’s Club members various unique, curated experiences such as “exclusive events, out-of-state adventures, and more.” More details are forthcoming.

The Chairman’s Club requires two million tier credits. Tier credits are earned in a variety of ways. Slot players receive one tier credit per $1 inserted into a machine, while video poker requires $2 inserted per credit.

Electronic table games receive a credit for every $6 wagered. Live dealer table games depend on the game, plus the player’s length of play and average bet.

A new benefit for lower-tier members is that Live! Rewards is expanding its annual travel reimbursement to Cordish properties and partners, known as Live! Partner Travel. Previously reserved for the Chairman’s Club, Live! Rewards members in the “Jade,” “Black,” and “Platinum” tiers now qualify to have a portion of their travel reimbursed.

While Chairman’s Club members receive $600 annually for Live! Partner Travel, Jade members can now be reimbursed for their trip up to $300. Black-tier members qualify for $200 and Platinum members $100.

Reimbursable travel includes hotels, transportation, and food and beverage at any Live! casino or partner. Live! Rewards’ travel partners include Resorts World Las Vegas, Baha Mar in the Bahamas, and Norwegian Cruise Line voyages.

Immediate Benefits

New Live! casino rewards enrollees won’t have to wait to begin recouping the benefits of participating, Cordish reps said. The casino’s loyalty scheme currently gives new Live! Rewards members $10 in free play when signing up, and double earnings on their enrollment day.

Classic members also receive immediate free check cashing services, discounted valet parking, and reduced room rates at Resorts World Las Vegas. Live! Rewards can also be redeemed at Cordish’s Xfinity Live! dining and entertainment complex in Philadelphia near the company’s casino.