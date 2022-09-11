Caesars Rewards Tops USA Today Best Players Club Survey, MGM also on List

Posted on: September 10, 2022, 07:38h.

Last updated on: September 10, 2022, 09:03h.

Caesars Entertainment’s Caesars Rewards again took home top honors in the “Best Players Club” category in USA Today’s 2022 iteration of the 10 Best awards.

Caesars Rewards cards. It was ranked the best players club by USA Today. (Image: California Business Journal)

Editors at 10Best.com, USA Today’s dedicated travel and leisure unit, ranked Caesars Rewards as the best casino loyalty program for the fifth straight year.

With Caesars Rewards, players can earn and redeem Reward Credits at more than 40 casinos and resorts around the globe, including Caesars Palace, Harrah’s, The Cromwell, The LINQ, Planet Hollywood and Paris Las Vegas. Benefits include discounted hotel stays and pre-sale access to select shows, as well as member pricing at some restaurants,” according to USA Today.

By number of venues, Caesars is the largest casino operator in the US. But members of its loyalty platform can accrue points through the Caesars Sportsbook app and at non-gaming hotels.

Caesars Rewards Perks, Reach

Caesars Rewards has over 65 million members, making it the gaming industry’s largest loyalty program.

“Members can earn and redeem credits across the network for the experiences they value most. Caesars Rewards members also have access to exclusive benefits and member rates at all Caesars Rewards destinations, invitation-only events, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, thanks to an extensive collection of sports, entertainment, celebrity chef, and travel partnerships,” said the Nevada-based gaming company in a statement.

Essentially all commercial and tribal casinos offer customer loyalty programs. But Caesars Rewards is alluring for bettors due in large part to the company’s reach. Not only is it the second-largest operator on the Las Vegas Strip, but Caesars also has one of the most extensive portfolios of regional casinos. Overall, customers can accrue Caesars Rewards points and tier credits at venues in 17 states.

“A fully connected ecosystem of gaming, hospitality, entertainment, nightlife, dining, and shopping, there are more than 50 destinations and a full suite of mobile products all tied to the Caesars Rewards network,” added the company.

Surprising Lack of Las Vegas Presence on 10Best.com List

While Las Vegas is the gaming mecca of the US, the city’s overall representation on the 10Best.com players club list is surprisingly small.

Beyond Caesars Rewards, the only other loyalty platform with heavy Sin City exposure on the list is MGM Resorts International’s MGM Rewards. Seminole Wild Card, which is the loyalty program of Hard Rock International casinos, could be deployed at the Mirage Las Vegas as the Seminole tribe works through its acquisition of that venue.

Seminole Wild Card is one of four tribal casino loyalty programs on the list. Other commercial casino rewards plans on the list include Live! Casinos & Hotels’ Live! Rewards and Resorts Casino Hotel’s Star Card program.