Harrah’s Pompano Beach Announces 223-Acre Development Called ‘The Pomp’

Posted on: May 4, 2023, 04:41h.

Last updated on: May 4, 2023, 04:52h.

Harrah’s Pompano Beach, formerly Isle Casino Pompano Park until Caesars Entertainment rebranded and overhauled the racino property roughly 35 miles north of Miami, is set for a substantial expansion.

A rendering of ‘The Pomp,’ a mixed-use development being built roughly 35 miles north of Miami by The Cordish Companies and Caesars Entertainment. The 223-acre project is one of the largest developments in South Florida. The destination is to complement Harrah’s Pompano Beach with additional entertainment, dining, office and retail space, and two hotels. (Image: The Cordish Companies)

Caesars acquired the Isle Casino and Harness horse racetrack in 2018 through its takeover of Eldorado Resorts and rebranded the racino into Harrah’s Pompano Beach in late 2022. The casino is home to 1,500 slots and a 40-table WSOP poker room.

With horse racing interest continuing to wane across the US, Caesars decided last year to cease live racing at the storied facility that dates back nearly six decades.

Caesars is more focused on gaming and hospitality than horses, and the Las Vegas gaming giant wants to transform Pompano Park from a horse racing and slots venue into a first-class casino and resort complemented by a sprawling mixed-use destination.

Caesars has partnered with The Cordish Companies, a Baltimore-based gaming and hospitality firm, to redevelop the former racetrack, stables, and training ground. The Pompano Beach property measures 223 acres, most of it being undeveloped land that Caesars and Cordish announced Thursday will soon become “The Pomp.”

‘Pomp’ Circumstances

Cordish is best known for its Live!-branded entertainment districts. The company has several, including Texas Live!, Xfinity Live! in Philadelphia, and Kansas City Live! Cordish additionally lends its Live! brand to its casinos in Maryland and Pennsylvania. For Pompano Beach, Cordish will focus on nongaming attractions.

In a joint statement, Caesars and Cordish said the mixed-use development at Harrah’s Pompano Beach will be called “The Pomp.” The complex is to feature two hotels, an array of entertainment and dining, retail and office space, and 4,000 luxury residential units.

The Pomp represents one of the most dynamic opportunities for placemaking in the United States. There is no comparable development in South Florida that combines casino gaming with best-in-class entertainment, retail, dining, hotel, residential, office and lifestyle amenities into one dynamic destination,” said Blake Cordish, principal of The Cordish Companies.

The development’s name pays homage to the facility’s local history and its former horse racetrack.

Southeast Florida Destination

Cordish and Caesars say once The Pomp is built, which is expected to take numerous years through multiple construction phases, Harrah’s Pompano Beach and The Pomp will feature more than 1.3 million square feet of retail and entertainment space and 1.35 million square feet of Class A office space.

Cordish will bring its Sports & Social restaurant to The Pomp and a PBR Cowboy Bar, the latter being a popular sports bar and live country music concept controlled by Professional Bull Riders, Inc.

The Pomp will also include a Topgolf venue, which is expected to open later this year with 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays and Topgolf’s signature ball-tracking technology.

Cordish did not detail a budget nor a specific timeline for completion. The company is no stranger to the Sunshine State, as the firm helped the Seminole Tribe build two of its casino resorts, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.