Live! Casino Hotel Maryland Hiring 500 Positions, Offering $750 Signing Bonus

Posted on: July 9, 2021, 09:39h.

Last updated on: July 9, 2021, 09:39h.

If you’re searching for a job, Live! Casino Hotel Maryland wants to hear from you.

The first of three Live! Casino Hotel Maryland job fairs is seen on July 8. The resort has about 500 jobs to fill before its new entertainment space opens next month. (Image: WBAL)

The casino located in Anne Arundel County near BWI Airport is looking to fill some 500 positions. The majority of the jobs are for functions within the resort’s new entertainment space called The HALL at Live!

The 75,000-square-foot, three-story multi-use concert and event space features 4,000 seats. It’s set to welcome big-name comedians and musicians next month. But before the likes of Patti LaBelle, Jay Leno, and Chelsea Handler take the stage, Live! needs workers.

The casino is holding job fairs on July 17 and July 24. A variety of positions are open, including bartenders and servers, ushers, reservation agents, and stage techs.

Competitive Market

As is the case in areas around the country, businesses are struggling to find workers.

Billionaire Stephen Schwarzman, whose Blackstone Group owns several Las Vegas Strip casinos, including Aria, Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, and MGM Grand, says his companies are laboring to fill open positions.

“We did some things in the stimulus plan that gave very large benefits for people and then extended them. It was prudent at the time, but it’s turned out to be discouraging for workers going to work,” Schwarzman said.

We have nine million jobs unfilled, and eight million unemployed people,” he added.

US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rose by 373,000 first-time unemployment claims for the week ending July 3. The national unemployment rate was unchanged in June at 5.9 percent — or about 9.5 million unemployed persons in the US. Maryland’s unemployment is slightly higher than the national average at 6.1 percent.

Despite widespread job openings, many are simply not going back to work, or searching for new employment in the event that their job was permanently eliminated.

“The competition and the environment makes it challenging,” Live! VP of Human Resources Nancy Myshko said of those who are actively job hunting. To entice people to consider Live!, the casino resort is offering a $750 sign-on bonus for those who are offered a job on the spot during the July 17 or July 24 job fairs.

Along with its entertainment openings, Live! Casino Hotel Maryland says it has numerous available positions on its casino floor. Live! says it is always seeking table game dealers, and offers a free dealer school program.

The casinos says its dealers can earn up to $50,000 a year in wages and tips.

Record Revenues

The pandemic isn’t fully behind us, but gamblers at casinos in Maryland are playing at levels never seen before. Maryland’s six casinos are setting record gross gaming revenue (GGR) numbers in 2021.

In the first half of the year, Maryland casinos have won more than $920.1 million from gamblers. Prior to the pandemic, in the first six months of 2019, those same casinos reported GGR of $877.4 million, meaning casino revenue is up nearly five percent in 2021 compared with 2019.