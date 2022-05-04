Legendary Singer Tom Jones Returns to Las Vegas for One Night Concert

Posted on: May 4, 2022, 12:20h.

Last updated on: May 4, 2022, 12:21h.

Tickets for Tom Jones’ one night performance at the Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas go on sale this Friday. He will appear on Oct. 7.

Tom Jones in a recent performance, pictured above. He will return to Las Vegas for one night in October. (Images; Getty Images)

Jones, now 81, returns to Las Vegas after a dozen-year absence. He last appeared in Nevada at the Hollywood Theater, currently called the David Copperfield Theater.

Jones first performed in Las Vegas at The Flamingo Hotel in 1967. Then, he wowed audiences annually in Las Vegas at least for a week for many years.

Also, it was 53 years ago, that Jones recorded the iconic “Tom Jones Live in Las Vegas” album from a performance at The Flamingo. At one point, he performed two shows a night in Las Vegas appearances.

Tickets for the upcoming Wynn concert can be purchased at https://www.boxofficeticketsales.com/5132131/tom-jones. Tickets range from $291 to $825, based on website offerings listed on Wednesday.

The performance is part of Jones’ upcoming “Surrounded by Time” tour. The album on which the tour is based was released last year.

In 2021, he told the BBC, “I might be old myself but my voice is still young.”

Foxwoods, Atlantic City Performances

Later this year, Jones will also appear at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Sept. 16 and at Atlantic City’s Borgata Casino on Sept. 9. The tour also includes performances in such North American locations as Chicago, Boston, and Toronto.

This summer, he will perform in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe. He particularly enjoys doing live performances, he revealed in a recent interview.

Worldwide, Jones has sold more than 100 million recordings. Some of his more well-known hits include “What’s New Pussycat,” “She’s a Lady,” and “It’s Not Unusual.”

His typical songs include pop, rhythm and blues, well-known show tunes, soul, and even some gospel melodies. He is a baritone.

He was the star of a TV show, “This Is Tom Jones,” that appeared on the ABC Network in the United States between 1969 and 1971.

Pandemic Stops Shows

Like other performers, his live shows were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic starting in 2020. He told a US podcast, he thought he would never again be able to perform live.

It made me wonder: How long is this bloody thing going to last because I don’t have five years to spare, you know?”

The pandemic curtailed all of his live shows for a year. Then, the vaccine became available.

Born in Wales, Jones was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2006 for his services to the field of music. He also has won several Grammy Awards.